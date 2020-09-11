This week's prep football matchups

Aaron Rendon (4) of Rogers makes the catch for a long towndown against Oklahoma Stilwell at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers High School, Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, September 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette

CLASS 7A

Springdale High at Farmington

Cardinal Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 1-1; Farmington 1-1

ON THE AIR For Springdale fans, the game is live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools web site. For Farmington fans, the game is live-streamed at pgtelco.com

BETWEEN THE LINES The Red'Dogs roll into tonight's game after pummeling Choctaw, Okla. last week 48-16, a team that featured a number of Power 5 college recruits. ... Farmington fell to Highway 62 rival Prairie Grove 19-7 last week. ... Springdale got a big boost in its run game from Andre Sparks, who rushed for more than 100 yards and a scored two touchdowns, and had a key sack of the Choctaw quarterback. ... Trevon Westbrook added two interceptions for the Bulldogs, returning one for a pick-six. ... Farmington carried a 7-6 lead into its game against Prairie Grove before giving up a pair of fourth-quarter scores. The game was delayed twice by lightning. ... The Cardinals are playing their second 7A-West Conference school in their nonconference schedule. Farmington opened the season with a win against Rogers Heritage.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Sr., 6-0, 175), RB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210), WR LaDarius Wonsley (Sr., 6-1, 180), LB Trevon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230). Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 175), QB Ian Cartwright (Sr., 6-0, 180), TE Terion Swift (Sr., 5-11, 230), DE Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 285).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 11 in Class 7A; Farmington is No. 22 in Class 5A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Springdale by 7.

OUR TAKE Springdale 28, Farmington 14

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood

Smith-Robinson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 0-2; Greenwood 1-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES The game was a last-minute addition to each team's schedule. Originally Fort Smith Northside was supposed to play Greenwood, but Northside is dealing with covid-19 issues and is taking this week off. Har-Ber was scheduled to be off this week. ... Har-Ber comes into the game off a 41-28 home loss to North Little Rock, while Greenwood enters the game off a 42-3 pounding of Fort Smith Southside. ... Har-Ber junior quarterback Drue McClendon fired a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another last week. ... Greenwood's Caden Brown took the opening kickoff 94 yards last week and the rout was on. ... Bulldogs quarterback L.D. Richmond was 19-of-25 for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), TE Errington McRae (Sr., 6-3, 235), DB Liem Taylor (Sr., 5-6, 145). Greenwood, QB L.D. Richmond (Sr., 6-1, 185), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 195), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-4, 205), DB Connor Marvin (Sr., 5-8, 195).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Har-Ber is No. 8 in Class 7A; Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 7

OUR TAKE Greenwood 38, Har-Ber 24

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

FS Southside at Russellville

Cyclone Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 0-2; Russellville 1-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools web site

BETWEEN THE LINES Southside was shut down by Greenwood in a 42-3 loss last week. ... Russellville enters the game after an open date last week. ... The Mavericks struggled on offense against Greenwood, managing fewer than 100 offensive yards and failed to score a touchdown. ... Russellville opened the season with a narrow win over Morrilton two weeks ago. ... Southside had scoring chances against Greenwood, but could not find a way to cash in. ... The Mavericks have been outscored 77-10 in their two losses.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southside, QB Luke Wyatt (Jr., 5-10, 155), RB Cody Johnson (Jr., 5-8, 165), TE Dmitri Lloyd (Jr., 5-11, 225), LB Landen Chaffey (Sr., 6-1, 220). Russellville, QB Brayden Whitford (Sr., 5-9, 210), Kobe Robinson (Sr., 5-7, 145), OL Jacob Narveson (Sr., 6-0, 210).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Southside is No. 14 in Class 7A; Russellville is No. 12 in Class 6A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Russellville by 1.

OUR TAKE Southside 24, Russellville 21

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Bentonville High at Kansas City Rockhurst

Severino Field

Kickoff 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 1-0; Rockhurst 1-1

ON THE AIR Live-streamed at www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES It's the seventh meeting between the two schools, and the series is currently a 3-3 tie. ... Rockhurst won the last meeting with a 35-8 decision in 2017, with Bentonville's last win coming in 2015, a 24-13 decision. ... Bentonville opened its season with a 47-21 victory over Conway as the Tigers compiled more than 500 yards total offense and scored 30 unanswered points. ... Four Bentonville players each ran for a touchdown, while QB Andrew Edwards threw for 212 yards and two scores. ... Rockhurst picked up a 24-3 victory over Kansas City Park Hill, the Hawklets' first under new coach Kelly Donohoe. ... RB Cashius Howell, who includes Arkansas State among his list of offers from colleges, had 97 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in last week's win. ... The Hawklets defense held Park Hill to just 2 yards rushing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Bentonville -- WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), WR Cooper Smith (Jr. 6-0, 165), OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Ryan Garnett (Sr., 6-3, 285), OL Josh Street (6-6, 285), DL Max Shreve (Sr., 6-3, 250), ILB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), ILB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), DB Johnny Anderson (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160), PK/P Logan Turner (Sr., 5-10, 160). Rockhurst -- RB Cashius Howell (Sr., 6-4, 220), OT Brett Harris (Sr., 6-6, 280), QB Luke Bailey Jr. (Jr., 6-0, 160), RB/FS Aiden Flood (Jr., 5-11, 150), TE John Michael Gyllenborg (Sr., 6-5, 225).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Bentonville is No. 2 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 4.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 28, Rockhurst 19

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Bentonville West at Little Rock Central

Quigley-Cox Stadium.

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 1-1; LR Central 1-1

ON THE AIR Live-streamed at www.gobentonvillewestwolverines.com

BETWEEN THE LINES It's the third meeting between these two schools, which split the previous two games in 2016 and 2017. ... West rolled to a 41-0 victory over Muskogee, Okla., behind senior quarterback Dalton McDonald, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more. ... McDonald is the Wolverines' leading rusher with 148 yards and four TDs, while Carlos Hall has 101 yards and two scores. ... Stephen Dyson has 17 catches for 200 yards, while Ty Durham adds 11 catches for 103 yards. ... Central picked up its win with a 41-6 romp of an outmanned Little Rock Hall team that had only 26 players. ... Lawson Gunn, a three-year starter at QB, completed 9 of 10 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, while RB Jeremiah Sample had 212 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH West -- QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR/CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), OL Franky Sanchez (Sr., 6-0, 260), OL Brayden Bice (Sr., 5-5, 200), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 6-9, 160). Central -- QB Lawson Gunn (Sr., 6-0, 175), RB Jeremiah Sample (Sr., 5-9, 170), OT Makilan Thomas (Sr., 6-3, 300), OL Canaan Davis (Sr., 6-2, 295), DE Michael Fells (Sr, 5-10, 215), DE Evan Marbley (Sr., 5-11, 225), LB Cedric Small (Sr., 5-7, 200), LB Cordarien Whittaker (Sr., 5-8, 210).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 5 in Class 7A. Central is No. 7.

HOOTEN'S LINE Central by 1.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 34, LR Central 28

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Fayetteville at North Little Rock

Charging Wildcat Stadium

Kickoff 7 p.m.

RECORDS Owasso, Okla. 1-0; Fayetteville 0-2.

ON THE AIR KRRD-FM 106.1 and streaming at fhsbulldogs.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Fayetteville searching for its first win following losses to Conway and Owasso, Okla. ... Fayetteville had opportunities late against Owasso but fell 31-17 to the Rams. ... Fayetteville was held to 97 yards rushing while Isaiah Sategna led the Bulldogs in receiving with 5 catches for 80 yards. ... North Little Rock opened its season with a 41-28 victory at Springdale Har-Ber. ... Quarterback Kareame Cotton and running back Frederick O'Donald are top playmakers from a team that finished state runner-up to Bryant last year in Class 7A. ... O'Donald rushed for 156 yards and Cotton for 115 yards in the win over Har-Ber. Cotton also passed for 90 yards. ... J.R. Eldridge, the former Fayetteville High standout who won multiple state championships at Arkadelphia, is coach of the Charging Wildcats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville, WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Owen McCone (Jr., 6-1, 180), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175). North Little Rock, QB Kareame Cotton (Sr., 6-2, 180), RB Aaron Sims (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Chris Jefferson (Sr., 5-10, 170), LB Jordan Owens (Sr., 6-1, 208).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Noth Little Rock is No. 3 in Class 7A; Fayetteville is No. 10.

HOOTEN'S LINE North Little Rock by 15

OUR TAKE North Little Rock 45, Fayetteville 28

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick

CLASS 6A

Harrison at Siloam Springs

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Harrison 2-0; Siloam Springs 1-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed through Siloam Springs' athletics website siloamspringsathletics.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Harrison has won the last four meetings against Siloam Springs with the Panthers' last victory coming in 2015. ... The Goblins defeated Magnolia 42-35 and Mountain Home 48-34 in their first two games of the season. ... Goblins quarterback Cole Keylon has rushed 38 times for 311 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 20 of 34 passes for 551 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Senior receiver Noah Moix has five receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns. ... Siloam Springs amassed 637 yards of offense in a 55-21 win over Pea Ridge last week. ... Running back Jeff Phizema rushed five times for 220 yards and three touchdowns, including long TD runs of 94 and 78 yards. ... Panthers quarterback Hunter Talley has completed 23 of 33 passes for 432 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Harrison, QB Cole Keylon (Sr., 6-0, 190), TE/NG Breckin Duck (Sr., 6-4, 230), WR Noah Moix (Sr., 5-11, 150), OLB/FB Alex Mills (Soph., 5-11, 160), OL Steve Chrisman (Sr., 5-10, 220). Siloam Springs, QB Hunter Talley (Jr., 6-4, 212), RB/DB Palvinson Phizema (Sr., 5-8, 138), OL Jared Clark (Sr., 6-2, 301), OL Jace Sutulovich (Jr., 6-2, 263), LB Camden Collins (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR/DB Elijah Coffey (Sr., 5-9, 134).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Harrison is No. 4 in Class 5A; Siloam Springs is No. 9 in 6A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Siloam Springs by 7.

OUR TAKE Siloam Springs 38, Harrison 35

-- Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham

CLASS 5A

Alma at Poteau, Okla.

Costner Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma 0-1; Poteau 0-2

ON THE AIR None

BETWEEN THE LINES Alma was shutout last week 35-0 against Van Buren in the annual Battle for the Bone. ... Poteau, the Class 4A state champions last season in Oklahoma, fell to Shiloh Christian 34-28. ... Alma managed just 102 yards of offense against Van Buren and had fewer than 40 yards of offense until a late 87-yard drive. ... Poteau had a chance to take the lead late last week against Shiloh Christian, but fumbled with under two minutes left.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Alma, QB Hunter McAlister (Jr., 6-4, 190), RB Logan Chronister (Sr., 5-7, 170), SS Jacob Coursey (Jr., 5-7, 155), LB Reagan Birchfield (So., 5-11, 175). Poteau, QB Colton Williamson (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Caden Warren (Jr., 5-9, 170), RB Dean Odom (Jr., 6-3, 200), RB Todd Mattox (Jr., 5-7, 155).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Alma is No. 19 in Class 5A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Poteau by 9.

OUR TAKE Poteau 35, Alma 14.

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Pea Ridge 0-2. Prairie Grove 1-0.

ON THE AIR live-streaming at pgtigersonline.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier earned his 200th career victory last week with its 19-7 win over rival Farmington to open the season. ... Prairie Grove scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overcome a 7-6 deficit against the Cardinals, who won the two previous meetings with the Tigers. ... Abshier has coached for 30 years, including 28 years as head coach at Prairie Grove. ... Pea Ridge is searching for its first victory following losses to Rogers and Siloam Springs to begin the season. ... The Blackhawks have given up 107 points in the two losses. ... Jeff Williams coached for several years and won a state championship at Fort Smith Southside before taking over this year at Pea Ridge, which has bumped up to Class 5A this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Prairie Grove, RB Cade Grant (Sr., 5-11, 200), FB Foster Layman (Sr., 5-10, 190), QB Knox Laird (Sr., 5-11, 180), DL Caden Redfern (Sr., 6-2, 195), DL Gunter Caudle (Sr., 6-3, 230), LB Carter Scates (Sr., 5-8, 180). Pea Ridge, WR Trevor Blair (Jr., 6-0, 170), DB Joe Adams (6-2, 170), OT Michael Ericson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DL Anthony Bleything (Sr., 6-1, 245), DB Logan Stewart (Jr., 5-11, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Pea Ridge No. 24 in Class 5A. Prairie Grove No. 19 in Class 4A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Prairie Grove by 7

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 45, Pea Ridge 21

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick