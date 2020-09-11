September 11

Some of the people who will vote in this year's presidential election weren't alive when the planes knocked down the towers 19 years ago today. Let that sink in.

Nineteen years after Pearl Harbor, not only was World War II over, but so was the Korean War. Nineteen years after the Korean War ended, at least technically, the Beatles had broken up. The point being that 19 years is a blink of an eye to older folks, but it's a whole generation to younger people.

We wonder how many 20-somethings today even consider counter-terrorism to be a Top 10 priority these days. Or if they put other problems ahead of it, such as climate change and health care and college debt and immigration and the economy and violence in the streets and gridlock in Washington and the coronavirus and income inequality and racism.

In a recent Washington Post article, it mentioned a survey that said "millennial likely voters are much more interested in such social issues as immigration, the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and racism."

You can't tell a person what to care about. But it should be noted that without safety for ourselves, our loved ones, our neighbors and our country, the other issues can't be improved. No matter which way on the political spectrum you think the issue should be moved to make those improvements.

When the towers collapsed 19 years ago this morning, few people in the United States thought climate change or reproductive rights were the first job on the list.

As is the habit in this country, Americans might have gone back to sleep again. Or if we're not quite asleep yet, at least we're snuggled in for the night. And thinking about more domestic problems.

It's hard to find the word Taliban in the paper anymore. And when was the last time the news led with something from Afghanistan? This can happen in a country "protected" by two oceans. As a French general said to a Brit in the midst of the Battle of France: "I must admit you have a very good anti-tank obstacle."

But 19 years ago, a handful of men from the Middle East showed us that tanks weren't necessary to attack this country. And the country awoke. Screaming.

There was a saying back in those days--just recently for some of us, so long ago for others--that went like this: Our people have to be right 100 percent of the time. Their people only have to be right once.

That is, our spooks and security types can't allow one thing to get by them. For if they do, disaster. Americans lived like that for years. Always on alert. Ever diligent. Careful. Dogged. Committed.

But a country can't stay that way forever. See our fatigue with the covid-19 virus after less than a year.

Oh, terrorists had struck before Sept. 11, 2001, even on these shores. Even Middle Eastern terrorists, even in New York City. But the war, at that time, was unilateral. Only one side was fighting it. The United States had decided that these were police matters, and terrorists could be rounded up, read their rights, and given lawyers to defend them at trial. The enemy kept attacking and attacking, and Americans kept ignoring him. Until he could no longer be ignored.

Can he be ignored now? Better said: Can he safely be ignored now?

The answer is no.

The wolf is always at the door. And that door only has to be open once for the animal to make off with a child. He's always probing. He's always listening. Even when our thoughts turn to other things, his mind is one-track: kill, kill, kill.

We have people on the payroll to handle this. Not only spooks and security types in fancy offices, but people in boots, camo'd-up, serving in unbearably hot and unlivably cold environs. They'll stand on the wall (and patrol beyond it) to keep the wolf in his country, not ours. These types of Americans don't seem to mind that the rest of us will sleep tonight and not give them a minute's thought. They might even consider it a duty, an honor. God bless them.

The rest of us owe them this, at least: To every once in a while remember why they're there. On days like Sept. 11, to realize that without them, our office buildings aren't as safe, our airplanes can still be used as weapons, our cities used as targets.

We can't afford to be asleep as we were 19 years and one day ago, as we were on Sept. 10, 2001. Unfortunately, Americans don't always do things on the basis of what we can afford. So we ask others to stand guard while we slumber.

"I sometimes wonder," George F. Kennan once said, "whether in this respect a democracy is not uncomfortably similar to one of those prehistoric monsters with a body as long as this room and a brain the size of a pin: He lies there in his comfortable primeval mud and pays little attention to his environment; he is slow to wrath--in fact, you practically have to whack his tail off to make him aware that his interests are being disturbed; but, once he grasps this, he lays about him with such blind determination that he not only destroys his adversary but largely wrecks his native habitat.

"You wonder whether it would not have been wiser for him to have taken a little more interest in what was going on at an earlier date and to have seen whether he could not have prevented some of these situations from arising . . ."

Actually, there's no wonder to it. We would be wise to take an interest in the enemy.

He certainly takes an interest in us.