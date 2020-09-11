Shot girl, 5, man states in plea deal, gets 12 year

A Little Rock man who shot a 5-year-old girl in the back when he opened fire on her mother's car about three weeks before Christmas has received a 12-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show that 24-year-old Anthony Jerome Williams Jr. has pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act and to first-degree battery in exchange for the 12-year prison term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright. That term will be followed by an eight-year suspended sentence.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones and public defender Brandy Turner, two other terroristic act charges, involving the girl's 9-year-old brother and 29-year-old mother, Aerial Scott, were dropped. Neither was injured in the shooting.

Scott told police that she was driving out of the Autumn Park apartments area at 43 Warren Drive with her children in the backseat when two men in hoodies jumped in front of her car.

One of the men fell to the ground and then she heard several gunshots, so she sped away. Scott said when she got to her mother's home on Baseline Road, her daughter started complaining about being hurt, and Scott saw that the girl had been shot in the back.

Scott told investigators that she did not know the men and did not get a very good look at them.

Williams was arrested three days after the Dec. 5 shooting after police identified him using surveillance video from the nearby Watson Elementary School, at 7000 Valley Drive, and statements from apartment tenants who knew Williams and the man who was with him at the apartments that day. Police identified the man as Cameron Keshawn Taylor, 21, of Little Rock.

The affidavit states that Taylor told people that he had just been struck by a woman driver and that Williams had shot at her vehicle. In an interview with detectives, Taylor said he and Williams had been at the apartments at the time of the shooting. Williams would not answer police questions.

Court records show that Williams was on probation at the time after pleading guilty to theft by receiving and aggravated assault about eight months before the shooting.

The charges stemmed from separate arrests, court files show. In October 2018, Maumelle police arrested Williams after finding him with a stolen gun. He was arrested again two months later by Pulaski County sheriff's deputies after nearly crashing a stolen vehicle into an officer's car.