State Sports Brief

WOMEN'S SOCCER
UCA nips UALR
A new formation for the University of Central Arkansas paid off Thursday night when the Bears defeated the University of Arkansas-Little Rock 1-0 in the I-40 Showdown in Conway.
Emma Hawkins scored on an assist from Anika Sultan in the 59th minute to lift the Bears (1-0).
Bears goalkeeper Reagan McCombs made three saves, and Saskia Wagner saved nine shots for the Trojans (0-1).
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
