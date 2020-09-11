Sections
State Sports Brief

Today at 2:02 a.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCA nips UALR

A new formation for the University of Central Arkansas paid off Thursday night when the Bears defeated the University of Arkansas-Little Rock 1-0 in the I-40 Showdown in Conway.

Emma Hawkins scored on an assist from Anika Sultan in the 59th minute to lift the Bears (1-0).

Bears goalkeeper Reagan McCombs made three saves, and Saskia Wagner saved nine shots for the Trojans (0-1).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

