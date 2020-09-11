Suspect, 52, faces assault, drug counts

Police from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences arrested a man who fought with an officer over control of a patrol vehicle early Thursday, according to a report.

An officer made contact with Frankie Sweet, 52, who was attempting to tow a vehicle at War Memorial Stadium just before 3:30 a.m. and gave a false name to the officer, the report said.

After the officer ran his real name, he was discovered to have an FBI warrant and was arrested, according to the report.

Police said that when he was placed in the police vehicle, Sweet slipped his handcuffs to the front and got out, evading the officer and attempting to drive off in the vehicle. He was brought under control by the officer, according to the report.

Police also found drugs and a firearm inside Sweet's vehicle, the report said.

Sweet is held without bail at the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer; felony escape; felony theft by receiving; felony possession of firearms by certain persons; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearms; felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs; misdemeanor criminal impersonation; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.