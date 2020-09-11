Suspect in 2019 killing arrested

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of Leslie Bradley, 56, of Altheimer in December.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Michael Danny Britten, 57, was arrested Wednesday in the death of Bradley. Britten, also of Altheimer, is being held in the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable-cause hearing before District Judge Kim Bridgforth this morning.

According to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched just before 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2019, to conduct a welfare check at Bradley's 606 W. Third St. residence.

The report said Deputy Glenn Barnes met with Jerial Edwards, 52, of Sherrill, who told Barnes he was a friend of Bradley's and had not heard from him in several days.

Edwards also told Barnes that Bradley had missed several days of work.

After obtaining consent from Bradley's brother to enter the residence, Barnes said in the report that he discovered Bradley lying on a bed unresponsive, suffering from multiple injuries.

Early in the investigation, the sheriff's office identified seven suspects in Bradley's death, including Britten, a list that was eventually narrowed down to Britten.

"They have been cleared," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told the Pine Bluff Commercial in an interview on Thursday. "We've interviewed those suspects and we've completed the analysis of evidence we collected at the scene, so those individuals thus far have been cleared."

Woods said Britten's arrest came about due to dogged determination on the part of investigators working to bring the case to a conclusion. To do so, he said, required interviewing friends and family, poring over telephone records, checking alibis, corroborating statements, and awaiting analysis of evidence from the state Crime Laboratory.

"As an investigator, those first 48 hours are critical," he said. "One of the first things we try to do is hone down the victim's last hours, who was seen with them, who did they communicate with?"

The list of suspects, Woods said, was developed from evidence to determine that those were the people who had seen or been in contact with Bradley in the final two days he was alive. He said Britten was interviewed several times over the course of the investigation.

"He was never cleared and we were waiting on additional evidence to be compared," Woods said. "Upon analysis of that evidence, it prompted enough for us to arrest him on probable cause."

Britten has been held in the Jefferson County jail since his arrest awaiting arraignment in District Court.