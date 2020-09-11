Trump revels in Michigan crowd

President Donald Trump insisted at a White House news conference Thursday that “there was no lie” in his comments about the coronavirus in February and March. More photos at arkansasonline.com/911press/. (AP/Susan Walsh)

FREELAND, Mich. -- At a rally in battleground state Michigan, President Donald Trump sought Thursday to focus attention on his Democratic rival, as he pushed to move past revelations that he purposefully played down the danger of the coronavirus last winter.

But he faced pushback from local Michigan officials worried about the growing size of his campaign rallies and his campaign's repeated flouting of public health guidelines intended to halt the coronavirus spread.

Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised alarms about Thursday's event, warning that it would make virus-containment efforts harder.

Trump, however, reveled in the crowd of several thousand people, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a cavernous airport hangar, mostly without masks -- with Air Force One on display as his backdrop.

"This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place," Trump declared to cheers as he railed against Whitmer.

"Tell your governor to open up your state!" he demanded, saying Michigan would be better if it "had a governor who knew what the hell she was doing."

Before leaving the White House on Thursday, Trump denied that he had lied to the nation as he continued to grapple with fallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

In a series of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus -- even as he downplayed them publicly -- and admitted that he had tried to mislead the public.

"Donald Trump knew all along just how deadly this virus is," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a virtual fundraiser. "He knew and purposefully played it down because all he was concerned about was his reelection, didn't want to affect economic growth."

Trump, answering questions at the White House, insisted "there was no lie" and said he was only trying to project calm.

He offered a similar explanation to his Michigan supporters while also criticizing Woodward.

"This wack job that wrote the book, he said, 'well Trump knew a little bit,'" Trump told the crowd. "They wanted me to come out and scream, 'people are dying, we're dying.' No, no. We did it just the right way. We have to be calm. We don't want to be crazed lunatics."

At the rally, Trump lobbed several unsubstantiated accusations at Biden and Democrats, including charges that they want to shut down auto plants -- despite the Obama administration's work to save the industry -- and "delay" the production of a coronavirus vaccine.

Biden, the president claimed, would end travel bans, overwhelming the state "with poorly vetted migrants from jihadist regions" and refugees "from terrorist hot spots around the world."

And he continued his racially charged appeal to suburban voters who turned to Democrats during the 2018 midterms, warning that under a Biden administration, "far-left lunatics" would be placed in charge of the federal government and courts, and American suburbs would be destroyed.

"Does anyone want to have a member of antifa as a resident of your suburb? I don't think so," Trump declared, telling his supporters, "your vote will save America."

Trump has resumed an aggressive campaign schedule, despite the pandemic and amid growing resistance from local leaders who have expressed alarm at his insistence on holding large-scale rallies as Americans continue to get sick and die.

While the rallies, so far, have been held in open-air airport hangars, they have been drawing thousands of supporters despite local restrictions. And the majority of attendees, including in Michigan, have refused to wear masks, even when mandates are in place. Trump has characterized the rallies as "peaceful protests."

This week, Nevada became the first state to scuttle the campaign's plans for rallies in Las Vegas and Reno, after the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority warned a company that planned to host 5,000 people at a private hangar that it would be in violation of the governor's restrictions banning gatherings of more than 50 people and the terms of the company's lease for the hangar.

"Outrageous!" tweeted Adam Laxalt, Trump's Nevada campaign co-chairman, in response.

In Michigan, Whitmer did not try to stop the rally but warned that such events "threaten all that sacrifice that we've made."

"If the rallies are like those he's held in recent days in other states, with lots of people close together without masks on projecting their voices, I'm concerned about it," she said Thursday morning.

Michigan currently caps outdoor events at 100 people and mandates that attendees wear masks if they cannot consistently stay 6 feet away from people who are not members of their households. There is an exception, though, for outdoor expressive activities protected by the First Amendment. The governor's office said people still must maintain their distance.

Michigan is a vital Electoral College battleground, which Trump won by only 10,704 votes in 2016, helping him breach the Democrats' "blue wall."

While Trump aides had all but written off the state earlier this summer, they now say they have seen a tightening. Democrats see optimism, too, having made gains there in the 2018 midterms, winning every major statewide office and a handful of congressional seats, as well.

Both candidates have been paying frequent visits, with Biden traveling to suburban Detroit on Wednesday to make a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it.

Trump on Thursday pushed back, accusing Biden of supporting trade deals and policies that led to U.S. job losses.

"Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring Michigan's jobs," Trump said, drawing boos from the crowd. "Biden supported every disastrous globalist sellout for over a half a century."

Michigan's unemployment rate spiked at 24% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It has since recovered to 8.7%, but Michigan has nearly 414,500 fewer jobs than it did when Trump was inaugurated.

TAPED COMMENTS

In April, the president tried to shift the public's focus to the economy. In July, to defending the country's "heritage." In August, to enforcing "law and order." But all along the way, the death toll from the coronavirus continues to mount.

And now, Trump's taped words are redirecting attention to his handling of the pandemic when he can least afford it -- less than two months before Election Day.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said of the virus threat. He spoke in a private conversation with Woodward that was recorded in March. Portions of the recordings became public Wednesday with the publication of excerpts from Woodward's coming book "Rage."

In those taped conversations released along with the excerpts, Trump insisted that he didn't want to create "panic" over the coronavirus.

But his comments also raised fresh questions about how he has managed the defining crisis of his presidency, one that has killed almost 192,000 Americans so far.

Trump's team favors focusing the campaign on the economy, cracking down on protests spawned by racial injustice, and the president's promise that he could appoint more conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Trump released a list of 20 potential nominees for the high court.

But his announcement was overshadowed by a cascade of developments, including Woodward's revelations, the move by Nevada officials to cancel his rallies in that state, and a whistleblower's charge that Trump aides had pressured him to cover up intelligence reports about Russian election interference on the president's behalf.

The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

"Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months," Trump wrote. "If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn't he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn't he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!"

Woodward has defended his decision to hold off, saying he needed time to make sure Trump's private comments were true.

Revelations from the Woodward book emerged just as Trump's campaign was beginning to feel that the virus was receding from public view.

The president has been ignoring public health experts' warning against the sort of large gatherings -- with few people wearing masks -- that his campaign has been staging around the country.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, David Eggert, Brian Slodysko, Bill Barrow and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.



