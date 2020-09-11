U.S. to halt virus screening on flyers from other nations

A sign for international arrivals is displayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in this June 26, 2017, file photo. The federal government announced Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, that it plans to end the current system of temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health. Instead, starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will focus on other measures, including stronger reporting of illness at airports. The enhanced screening currently applies to people who have recently been in China, Iran, most European countries, the U.K., Ireland and Brazil. (AP / Ted S. Warren )

The United States will end coronavirus screening for airline passengers arriving from much of the world, saying the procedures have “limited effectiveness” in catching sick people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travelers arriving from China, Iran, most of Europe and Brazil will also no longer be required to arrive at 15 designated airports when the new policy takes effect Monday, the CDC announced late Wednesday.

“We now have a better understanding of COVID-19 transmission that indicates symptom-based screening has limited effectiveness because people with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or fever at the time of screening, or only mild symptoms,” the agency said in a statement.

“Transmission of the virus may occur from passengers who have no symptoms or who have not yet developed symptoms of infection,” the CDC said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The CDC said 675,000 people underwent the screenings and that fewer than 15 were identified as having covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The new policy does not change travel bans on non-U.S. residents that apply to some foreign countries.

The CDC has concluded that catching people with the virus at any point in time is difficult when it incubates over a period of days. Instead, the U.S. government’s efforts will focus on educating travelers before they leave and while they’re in the air, and on gathering passengers’ contact information so they can be reached if it is determined that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Air travel played a critical role in rapidly spreading the virus from China around the world. But experts say restrictions on travel imposed once the virus had already spread widely did little to further contain it.

Much of the U.S. government’s airport screening practices came from the playbook deployed in earlier infectious disease outbreaks, including SARS-1 in 2003, when temperature checks were a more effective tool to screen for infected passengers, said Jeff Schlegelmilch, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Covid-19 has played out differently because the virus spreads more easily from people before they develop symptoms, he said.

However, not replacing the screenings with mandatory quarantines for travelers from countries with high rates of community transmission could raise the risk of importing fresh cases, Schlegelmilch said. The U.K. requires many foreign visitors to quarantine for 14 days, for example.

“These policies were likely at best marginally effective. We know that temperature screenings are not an effective barrier,” he said. “My concern is less that they’re removing these barriers and more that they’re not replacing them with a required quarantine.”

While the changes in screening and funneling of travelers might do little to immediately spur demand for international travel, the shift has the support of the airline industry.

Domestic air travel has seen a partial rebound after declines in passenger numbers of 95% in the spring. But international passenger volumes have not returned. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said this week that there were just 1.1 million travelers on international flights in July, a decline of 90% from the same month last year.

NEW ORLEANS PLAN

New Orleans will not follow the rest of Louisiana in easing up on public gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of covid-19, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday.

Cantrell staked out her position hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will ease restrictions starting today. However, Edwards gave no details on what the new phase will look like, saying he would provide more information at a news conference today.

New Orleans’ restrictions have consistently been somewhat tougher than the state’s. The city was the epicenter of a spring outbreak of covid-19 that made Louisiana one of the nation’s hot spots. The resulting shutdowns, including an off-again-on-again closure of bars, have damaged the city’s tourism-dependent economy. Bars that don’t serve food remain closed in the city.

Cantrell spoke Thursday at a news conference on plans to begin returning students to classrooms starting Monday. Getting children into classrooms safely is the city’s top priority, Cantrell said.

“The primary reason for us staying in Phase Two, not moving with further easement of any restrictions, is to get our kids back into the classroom, have the time that will allow us to look at the data, look at the trends, and therefore determine the impact,” Cantrell said.

And she said the city is looking at ways to clamp down on businesses — in the bar-heavy French Quarter and other areas — that don’t adhere to the rules.

NEBRASKA EDICTS

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will end nearly all of his state’s social-distancing restrictions Monday even as the number of new coronavirus cases has trended up over the past few months.

The new rules will still limit the size of large indoor gatherings but will drop all other state-imposed mandates in favor of voluntary guidelines, as other conservative states have done.

State officials said they made the decision based on the availability of hospital beds and ventilators, in keeping with the Republican governor’s goal of not overwhelming medical facilities.

The new rules will apply statewide except in Lancaster County, which includes the state capital of Lincoln, home to the University of Nebraska’s flagship campus.

Nebraska will also allow smaller indoor facilities — such as bars, restaurants, churches, gyms and hair salons — to operate with no formal restrictions. State guidance still recommends limiting crowd sizes, but those guidelines aren’t enforceable.

Under the new rules, larger indoor venues can allow gatherings of up to 75% of their rated capacity, up from 50%. People who want a gathering of 500 people or more will have to get approval from their local public health directors.

The state’s shift won’t affect mask requirements in Omaha and Lincoln. Both cities still require people to wear face coverings in most indoor spaces when they aren’t able to stay at least 6 feet apart.

EARLIER ILLNESSES

The number of patients complaining of coughs and respiratory illnesses surged at a sprawling Los Angeles medical system from late December through February, raising questions about whether the novel coronavirus was spreading earlier than thought, according to a study of electronic medical records.

The authors of the report, published Thursday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, suggested that coronavirus infections may have caused that rise weeks before U.S. officials began warning the public about an outbreak.

But the researchers cautioned that the results cannot prove that the pathogen reached California so soon, and other disease trackers expressed skepticism that the findings signaled an early arrival.

The debate about the findings underscores just how much remains to be known about the coronavirus, which has killed almost 192,000 people in the United States, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

“This is consistent with the growing body of data that suggests that there’s been community spread much earlier than we had anticipated,” said study author Joann Elmore, a doctor and epidemiologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The researchers examined six years of electronic health records, representing nearly 10 million patients, at the UCLA health system from July 2014 through February. That included patient visits to three UCLA hospitals and to nearly 200 outpatient clinics.

Health agencies have surveillance systems in place to detect the early signals of disease outbreaks, such as a rise in patients with fever checking into hospitals. But medical records were an undertapped resource, Elmore said. “People weren’t paying attention to the outpatient setting,” she said.

The study authors searched outpatient and emergency department reports that used the word “cough,” and tallied the number of people hospitalized for acute respiratory failure.

That approach revealed an uptick in patients that began the week of Dec. 22 and remained elevated for 10 weeks. The number of extra people exceeded the researchers’ predictions by 50%, totaling about 1,000 more patients compared with the previous five flu seasons.

Influenza cannot be ruled out as a cause of the increase, Elmore conceded.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Ian Duncan, Lori Aratani and Ben Guarino of The Washington Post; by Kevin McGill and Grant Schulte of The Associated Press; and by Alan Levin and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on Thursday after a news conference at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge. Edwards says the state will ease restrictions on public gatherings, but New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said her city will keep its strict rules in place. (AP/The Advocate/Travis Spradling)