U.S. wholesale prices rise 0.3%

WASHINGTON-- U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the August advance in the producer price index -- which measures inflation before it reaches consumers -- followed a 0.6% surge in July that was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018.

A Bloomberg survey of economists projected a 0.2% advance. The index fell 0.2% from a year earlier, the smallest decline in five months.

Helping to moderate wholesale prices in August was a 0.4% drop in food costs, the third-straight decline after a big jump in May caused by supply bottlenecks related to coronavirus cases at meatpacking plants. Energy costs edged down 0.1% in August after sizable gains in the previous three months.

The moderation in wholesale prices in August was an indication that inflation is remaining at low levels, which will allow the Federal Reserve to keep its benchmark policy rate low for the foreseeable future in an effort to give a boost to an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are down 0.2% while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, are up a modest 0.6%.

"While some see high inflation lurking around the corner, we believe there is little scope for prices to heat up meaningfully as the economy continues to only slowly recover from the covid-19 crisis," said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "Inflation is likely to remain below 2% well past 2022, reinforcing the Fed's strong easing bias."

The figures signal producers are becoming slightly more successful passing along higher raw materials costs to their customers. While recent data has shown an acceleration in consumer prices, returning inflation to the Fed's 2% target will likely be a slow process.

Today, the Labor Department will issue its August report on consumer prices, and the median forecast calls for a 1.2% year-over-year increase.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components -- rose 0.3% for the month and was up 0.3% from a year earlier, the largest annual gain since March.

The index for final demand services increased 0.5% for a second month. The agency said that two-thirds of the advance was due to a 1.2% rise in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News.