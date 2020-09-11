Virus hurting enrollment, college says

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on enrollment at Southeast Arkansas College, it was announced this week.

SEARK President Steven Bloomberg told the two-year college's board of trustees that numbers were down by a projected 10% decline in enrollment. Bloomberg said the drop was expected and budgeted for because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Last fall SEARK had a total of 1,370 students enrolled. As of Thursday afternoon, numbers provided by seark.edu said the college's enrollment stands at 1,189 students, which is a 13% drop at present.

During the college's board of trustees meeting on Wednesday morning, Bloomberg said in the next two weeks, the enrollment number should increase as students are still being enrolled.

Bloomberg said last fall's enrollment was the highest it's been in 10 years, and he expects the final figure to be better than a 10% drop.

"In almost 27 years in higher education, this semester has been the most difficult by far," said Bloomberg. "We're still enrolling students. We're still working on enrolling all of our concurrent students."

Part of the challenge with the concurrent programs, according to Bloomberg, is that the college's high school partners are still figuring out what courses students should take.

About 40% of SEARK's classes are online only. Most instruction this semester will be conducted via a "Hyflex" model.

Hyflex combines opportunities for face-to-face instruction, and for remote learning for those who do not feel safe or who are unable to attend in person. Students may attend classes in person or remotely via Zoom. Face-to-face classes will be in smaller groups and social distancing guidelines will be in place in the classrooms.

"Our internet sessions are the ones that are filling up the fastest," said Bloomberg.

He said the college started a new six-week term for students who weren't able to enroll at the beginning of the semester in August.

The six-week term began on Wednesday, but Bloomberg said it's not too late to sign up.

"Theoretically if you are a student and you have not enrolled yet, you can enroll in a class in a six-week term and then you can transition right into the eight-week term and enroll in one or two other classes giving you a full load as a student," he said.

With 60 percent of their students under the age of 24, Bloomberg said, the challenge is with students who are also parents.

"Because many of our local school districts have gone to an alternative method of instruction, that means their children are home and so that's impacting our ability to have parents that typically enroll," said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg said the six-week program will give students an opportunity to get back on track and close the enrollment gap.

"It's personally disappointing because we worked so hard to gain momentum after so many years of losing enrollment, but we're going to continue to do everything in our power to be innovative," said Bloomberg.

With the required accreditation renewal coming up, Bloomberg does feel the college is in a good position.

A virtual visit was done in March as part of the process to reaffirm accreditation through their regional accrediting body. A representative will make a visit to the campus in two weeks to verify the submissions from the virtual meeting.

"Every college is going through the virtual visit including us as a follow-up," said Bloomberg. "Their role is to simply verify everything that we have submitted. They'll mainly be here to talk to students, talk to faculty, talk to staff and may ask us for information about our new assessment program."

After the campus visit, the accreditors, known as the Institutional Accreditation Committee with the Higher Learning Commission (IAC), will decide in November to approve the accreditation, which would be valid for another 10 years.

"The key for us is within 10 years there has to be a cycle of activities within the institution that we undertake," said Bloomberg. "We will be dealing with accreditation every year through those 10 years. At the five-year mark, we are required to submit a significant report. What we don't want to do is wait until year four and decide to start working on the report."

Bloomberg's plan is to remain proactive, laying out a 10-year framework that will provide transparency to the governing board, the institution, the students and the community.

"There should be no surprises about our accreditation process," said Bloomberg. "We should always have that at our forefront."

Bloomberg states he is looking forward to the visit. With the next two weeks being crucial for the college as it tries to increase student enrollment, Bloomberg's message to future prospects is "it's not too late."

"You still have time to enroll," said Bloomberg. "So if you're thinking about it, you've enrolled in the summer or spring and didn't come back, it's not too late."