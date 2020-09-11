Water-utility change to increase users' bills

The Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners voted Thursday to cut in half the amount of water included in the utility's monthly base charge, effective in 2021.

The change means that the utility's customers will see their monthly bills increase.

The amount included in the monthly base charge as of Jan. 1 will be 100 cubic feet, or 748 gallons, down from 200 cubic feet.

The minimum monthly charge is $7.85 for average-sized residential meters in Little Rock and North Little Rock, and $10.28 for customers outside those two cities.

After the base amount of water, residential customers in Little Rock and North Little Rock pay $1.71 per 100 cubic feet, and residential customers outside those two cities pay $2.73 per 100 cubic feet.

The water utility is facing the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a trend toward lower water usage.

For the past four years, historically low temperatures and increased rain have meant that customers are using less water, Central Arkansas Water media specialist Chelsea Boozer said. Consumption has fallen more than 2% below the utility's budget for the past several years.

The utility's staff had recommended approval of the resolution that decreases the amount of water included in the monthly minimum charge.

Central Arkansas Water set its rates through 2022 with a resolution that the board approved in December 2018 that also added new fees to fund an upgraded billing system, as well as land acquisition within the watersheds of the utility's water supply lakes to prevent degradation of the water quality.

That resolution also gave the board the authority to adjust the minimum allowance included in the monthly service charge up to 500 cubic feet, provided that adequate cash reserves and revenue are available to meet the utility's operating, maintenance and capital expenditures.

In April, about a month after officials announced the first known coronavirus case in Arkansas, utility CEO Tad Bohannon predicted that Central Arkansas Water would see a 6% reduction in revenue in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The utility's suspension of shutoffs, which it plans to resume in phases starting Oct. 1, as well as lower water use by customers and uncollectable balances, resulted in more than $4 million in lost revenue this year, according to Bohannon.