Winds stoke wildfire into a killer

Dora Negrete, her husband Marcelino Rocha (left) and son Hector Rocha console one another Thursday after seeing their fire-destroyed mobile home in Talent, Ore. More photos at arkansasonline.com/911fires/. (AP/Paula Bronstein)

OROVILLE, Calif. -- A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in small mountain communities and killed at least three people.

Several other people were critically burned and about 2,000 structures including homes were damaged or destroyed in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

About 20,000 people were under evacuation orders or warnings in three counties.

Another fire raging along the Oregon border destroyed 150 homes near the community of Happy Camp and one person was confirmed dead, the Siskiyou County sheriff's office said. About 400 more homes were threatened.

Numerous wildfires were also burning in Oregon and Washington state. Oregon officials were shocked by the number of fires, which stood at 39 on Thursday morning, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the North Complex fire near the small Northern California city of Oroville -- which had been burning for weeks in forestland and was 50% contained -- exploded to six times its size as winds gusting to 45 mph drove a path of destruction through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.

"Time and time again we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be. ... So I ask that you please, please, please be prepared, maintain situational awareness and heed the warnings," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea pleaded.

Many homes were incinerated in the hamlet of Berry Creek, with a population of 525 people.

Dozens of evacuees gathered early Thursday at a fairgrounds in the small city of Gridley, trembling in the morning cold. Among them was Douglas Johnsrude, who packed up his eight dogs and fled his home in the community of Feather Falls on Tuesday.

Johnsrude, 41, said he assumed his house trailer burned, which would be the second time he's lost his home in a fire.

"The reason I haven't rebuilt up there is because I knew it was going to happen again. And guess what? It happened again," he said. "Seeing the smoke and the flames and everything else, it's unreal. It's like an apocalypse or something."

Butte County spokeswoman Amy Travis described the evacuation center as a temporary staging area while officials tried to line up hotel rooms for families displaced by the fire during the covid-19 pandemic.

John Sykes, a 50-year resident, managed to flee Berry Creek on Tuesday with his car and some clothes but watched the town burn from about a mile away.

"The school is gone, the fire department's gone, the bar's gone, the laundromat's gone, the general store's gone," he told the Sacramento Bee, adding, "I'll never go back."

The fire also threatened Paradise, the Northern California town devastated two years ago by the deadliest blaze in state history.

Even in the midst of its dry, hot, windy fire season, California has experienced wildfires advancing with unprecedented speed and ferocity.

Since mid-August, fires have killed 12 people, destroyed more than 3,600 buildings, burned old-growth redwoods, charred chaparral and forced evacuations in communities near the coast in wine country north of San Francisco and along the Sierra Nevada.

The August Complex fire, centered in wilderness about 130 miles north of San Francisco, is now the state's largest fire on record after scorching more than 736 square miles.

PHOENIX IN ASHES

Stunned residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix walked through a scene of devastation Thursday after one of the state's many wildfires wiped out much of their community, including a mobile home park, houses and businesses.

After spending the night in their cars in a Home Depot parking lot, a stream of people walked into what was left of the town that hugs Interstate 5 near the California border. They hauled wagons and carried backpacks and bags to salvage whatever they could.

Jonathan Weir defied evacuation orders as flames 30 feet high shot from the trees. He drove his car to the entrance of a nearby mobile home park, where his tires began melting. His home was destroyed as the fire hopscotched through the town of 4,000 residents.

"There were flames across the street from me, flames to the right of me, flames to the left of me. I just watched everything burn," Weir told a reporter.

"We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across the state," said Gov. Kate Brown.

Jason Anderson, 42, takes pictures as the sun is visible through thick smoke generated by the Bobcat Fire in San Dimas, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow over much of the West Coast on Wednesday, keeping street lights illuminated during the day and putting residents on edge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two spectators watch smoke generated by the Bobcat Fire in San Dimas, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow over much of the West Coast on Wednesday, keeping street lights illuminated during the day and putting residents on edge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jessica Fallon stands outside of an evacuation center with her 8-month-old son Travis on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Gridley, Calif. Fallon and her family were not at home when a wildfire reached her property in Berry Creek, but her grandparents were and she hasn't heard from them since. Because of the coronavirus, the evacuation center is outdoors. Fallon said she and her family slept on the ground Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

In this photo provided by Frederic Larson, the Golden Gate Bridge is seen at 11 a.m. PT, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco, amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires. (Frederic Larson via AP)

A plume rises from the Bear Fire as it burns along Lake Oroville on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A scorched car rests in a clearing following the Bear Fire in Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a home and car as the Bear Fire burns through the Berry Creek area of Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

People fleeing from wildfires in Northern California gather at a temporary evacuation point in Gridley, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Because of the coronavirus, Butte County officials say they cannot shelter indoors. Instead, people are waiting in a grass lot until they can be placed in a hotel. Some people are waiting in their cars while others have campers. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)