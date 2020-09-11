Woman's death labeled a homicide

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas confirmed Thursday night that an autopsy on Sydney Sutherland determined that she was a victim of homicide.
The incomplete results showed that Sutherland died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to Lucas.
Lucas said there will be no further update in the case until the autopsy is complete.
Sutherland disappeared on Aug. 19 after going for a jog near Arkansas 18 between Newport and Grubbs. Her body was found by deputies two days later.
The same day her body was found, Quake Lewellyn, 28, of Newport was arrested and charged in the case.
He is being held in the Randolph County jail, according to Lucas.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.
