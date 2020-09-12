Arkansas State upsets Kansas State, 35-31

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Have a day, Jonathan Adams Jr.
Led by three touchdown catches from Adams Jr., Arkansas State University upset Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday, despite being down 13 players on its depth chart for undisclosed reasons.
The Red Wolves fell behind early after a blocked punt and quick Kansas State touchdown less than two minutes into the game. But a two-yard touchdown grab by Adams Jr. tied the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter.
Kansas State jumped out to a 21-7 lead with 8:41 left in the half. On the following drive, Arkansas State completed a trick play where sophomore quarterback Layne Hatcher threw to sophomore wide receiver Jeff Foreman, who then threw it to junior wide receiver Roshauud Paul for a 48-yard touchdown. ASU had a chance to tie the game late in the half, but a fumble by junior quarterback Logan Bonner inside the Kansas State 10-yard line allowed the Wildcats to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.
Arkansas State tied the game with 2:28 left in third with an eight-yard pass from Hatcher to senior tight end Giles Amos. Then, on the first possession of the fourth quarter, Adams Jr. caught his second touchdown of the day -- this time one-handed -- from Bonner to take a 28-21 lead with 11:49 to play.
Kansas State went 55 yards on 10 plays to tie the game at 28 with 6:35 remaining. After the Red Wolves went three-and-out on the next drive, Kansas State added a field goal to take a 31-28 lead with 2:30 to go.
Led by Hatcher, the Red Wolves went on a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by another Adams Jr. touchdown to take a 35-31 lead with only 38 seconds left to play.
Kansas State reached the Red Wolves' 40-yard line before running out of time and sealing Arkansas State's upset victory -- its first win over a Power 5 opponent since 2008.