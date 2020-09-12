Bears score early, often to hand Titans first loss

Sylvan Hills running back Deangelo Smith (22) is tackled by a Jacksonville defender Friday during the Bears’ 48-16 victory over the Titans in Jacksonville. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/912jacksonville/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

A lopsided result pleased both coaches.

The Sylvan Hills Bears scored five first-half touchdowns en route to a 48-16 victory over the Jacksonville Titans at Jacksonville on Friday night.

"I thought we played real well the first half," Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill said. "The defense played well, played fast, tackled better. We had a great week of prep. You do good things during the week, good things will happen."

Hill is in his first season at Sylvan Hills (1-2) after three as the offensive coordinator at Harding University. Maurice Moody is in his first season as Jacksonville's head coach after seven seasons at Little Rock McClellan, a school he guided to Class 5A state final appearances in 2015 and 2017. His tenure at McClellan began with a 1-9 record in 2013.

"I just wanted to see some physicality tonight," Moody said. "I knew [Sylvan Hills] was going to come in with a physical brand of football, and that's what we do. I've won a ton of ball games just like that. Once I get our guys with that mentality, and that's what physicality is. Once we play that way and we get that dog in us, we'll be fine. It may not happen this year. This thing wasn't torn down overnight, so don't expect me to build it back up overnight."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/912jacksonville/]

Jacksonville (1-1) was held to only 147 total yards.

"They'll be a different team next year," Hill said. "They'll be a different team by the end of the season. Coach Moody always does a great job wherever he goes. I've known him for a long time, played against his teams, and they're always ready to play, and he'll get them straight."

Sylvan Hills fumbled away its first possession but the Bears scored touchdowns on their next five possessions. The run started when senior Deangelo Smith carried 23 yards to give Sylvan Hills a 7-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

The Bears lead was 14-0 after junior quarterback Corey Washington's 4-yard run and 21-0 with senior running back Shajuan Esteen's 20-yard run to start the second quarter.

Next for Sylvan Hills, junior receiver Xavier Okafor carried a pitch 22-yards to give his team a 28-0 lead. Another keeper for Washington, this one for 21 yards, gave Sylvan Hills a 35-0 lead it carried into halftime.

The 30-yard return of a blocked punt by senior Corvin King and senior Xavier Aldridge's 15-yard touchdown run, both in the third quarter, completed Sylvan Hills' scoring.

"Our defense played lights out," Hill said. "They got to the ball. They were physical. They got to the ball real well."

Though Sylvan Hills had 296 yards of total offense, the Bears suffered four turnovers. Jacksonville turned two fourth-quarter fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

Senior running back Devin Fordson's 2-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion run by Amiri Bolden, gave Jacksonville its first points with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Deorius Cobbs scored on a 9-yard run with 2:11 left. Sophomore Darien Bennet, who led Jacksonville with 48 yards on 16 carries, carried in the following two-point conversion.

"We got some really good kids," Moody said. "They're working their butts off. We just got to keep getting better and better every single day, keep working, don't make any excuses, and give everything you got, and we'll be fine. It's a turnaround. It'll happen, trust me."