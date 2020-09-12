Benton rebounds from tough opener

Benton made amends Friday night for its loss to Bryant in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago.

The Panthers were explosive and efficient Friday night, scoring the first six times they touched the ball en route to a 44-6 victory over first-year program Little Rock Southwest at Gryphon Stadium.

Not playing last week helped, Benton Coach Brad Harris said.

"We needed a week to work on ourselves, especially after the beating we took against Bryant," said Harris, whose Panthers lost 48-7 to Bryant on Aug. 29 in the Salt Bowl in Little Rock. "But I was real proud of the way the guys practiced for two weeks. They came out tonight with a lot more intensity, a lot more focus.

"We talk about playing relentlessly, and that's what I thought we did in the first quarter. We just kept attacking. We attacked them on offense and defensively we swarmed the ball real well."

Benton, behind the passing of quarterback Garrett Brown (12 of 20, 234 yards, 4 TDs) and the exhilarating play of junior wide receiver Cameron Harris (3-117 receiving, 2 TDs), scored the first four times it touched the ball in the first quarter en route to a 28-0 lead.

The Gryphons (0-3) not only had trouble moving the ball in the first half, but Southwest twice turned the ball over to Benton after pooch kickoffs in the opening 12 minutes.

"We're in our infant stages," Southwest Coach Darryl Patton said. "Obviously, we made way too many mistakes in the first half to even give ourselves a remote chance to be successful against these guys."

Benton didn't let up in the second quarter, scoring on Brown's fourth touchdown pass, a 14-yard completion to Donovan Pearson, but Lucas Wilbur's extra-point attempt was no good, and it was 34-0 Benton with 10:28 to play in the first half.

Wilbur redeemed himself with a 32-yard field goal with 5:27 to play in the second quarter, and the Panthers led 37-0 at halftime

Benton did not play its first-team offense in the second half, a gesture appreciated by Patton.

"The way they were playing, they could have scored 70," Patton said. "I'm glad Brad called the dogs off a little bit in the second half, gave us a chance to at least get a little bit of confidence."

Benton, which rolled up 342 of its 414 yards in the first half, led 44-0 after a 10-yard pass from Jack Woolbright to Tim Kellam early in the fourth quarter.

Southwest scored its touchdown on a 58-yard pass play from quarterback Hunter Belton to Kendrick McCardell later in the fourth.

"The second half, I'm proud of our kids for competing, showing a little bit of leadership," Patton said. "We're a ways away. We've just got to try to get better each week."

Benton (1-1) made all of its big plays in the first quarter, which featured a 42-yard pass play from Brown to Harris, who cut back and outran the Southwest defense for the game's first touchdown.

Harris, a 6-3 junior who missed half of last season with an injury, extended his arms to reel in his second touchdown score, running under a 50-yard throw from Brown for a 66-yard touchdown.

"Cameron Harris, he's going to be a dude for us," Harris said. "I thought he had a heck of a game tonight, and I thought Garrett Brown threw the ball better tonight than he did against Bryant. Cam is going to be a dude for us. He's going to be a guy we've got to go to."