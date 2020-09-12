Blasting to delay traffic all week

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting to build the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to do rock blasting operations, weather permitting, beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution while blasting.

The project includes constructing about 2.8 miles of road with bridge structures.