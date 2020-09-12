Faulkner County tax split opposed

Faulkner County farmers, community business leaders and all nine mayors in the central Arkansas county have joined forces to defeat a Quorum Court tax split proposal that would give the sheriff's office a larger piece of the county road sales tax fund.

The new organization announced Friday, Keep Faulkner County Moving Forward, was formed after the Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a proposed ordinance at its Aug. 18 meeting to ask voters in the Nov. 3 general election to split the 20-year-old 1% sales tax with 60% going to the sheriff's office, 35% to the county road fund and 2.5% each to the 911 system and the animal control department.

The tax is now split 50/50 between the sheriff's office and the county road funds.

"Keep Faulkner County Moving Forward is committed to opposing a reckless tax reallocation proposal, which takes away critical funding for the county's priorities, on our November 3rd ballot," Alli Howland, the group's spokeswoman, said in a statement. "The Quorum Court's decision to put tax reallocation on the ballot presents Faulkner County residents with one question: Should Faulkner County Vote No and Keep Faulkner County Moving Forward, so we continue attracting new jobs, continue supporting county growth, and continue supporting rural infrastructure. Or vote yes to cut millions in funding for our infrastructure needs and make us less prepared to handle disasters."

The tax split was initially proposed by Justice of the Peace Steve Goode to increase funding for 911 services and animal control, which is administered through the sheriff's office.

In addition to the nine mayors, opposition has come from Jim Baker, county judge of Faulkner County, and the Conway City Council and the Greenbrier City Council. Both city councils adopted resolutions last month opposing the proposal.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he agrees that the sheriff's office needs more funding, but good roads are "vital to our city and our other towns throughout this county" and play a critical part in the economic vitality, quality of life and safety of citizens.

The Greenbrier resolution claims the reallocation of tax funds would "dramatically impact Greenbrier and Faulkner County's ability to attract matching funds from state and federal sources and could limit future economic development activity."

Vilonia Mayor Randy Holland said the mayors in Faulkner County have seen first hand how "this critical infrastructure has provided the necessary funding to build back our roads and bridges that have been wiped out by recent floods and tornadoes."

"Can you imagine another tornado the size of the one that recently hit our communities -- especially Mayflower and Vilonia -- and the county not having enough funding to help those hard-hit areas?" Holland said in the news release. "Now is not the time to take our eye off the current or future needs of our county. We encourage everyone to vote no on tax reallocation because voting no will protect Faulkner County."

Local business owners are also stepping up to oppose the revenue shift. On Thursday, the Faulkner County Farm Bureau unanimously passed a resolution opposing the reallocation.

Twig Satterfield, owner of Satterfield Fuels in Conway, said the current 50/50 tax distribution has led Faulkner County to be the "second fastest-growing county in the state, cut down on traffic congestion, and helped rural areas get the infrastructure they need."

"Now is not the time to change what works," Satterfield said in a statement. "Voting no will invest in new jobs for Faulkner County, like the 1200 jobs at DCX and the 130 jobs at Structurlam Steel made possible by our current allocation."

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said the funding is badly needed to fully staff the sheriff's office, update aging equipment and staff a facility to house the most violent criminals.

"In today's times, I think it goes without saying, our law enforcement needs to be supported," Ryals said. "Our law enforcement here in Faulkner County has fallen behind. We've been behind for quite some time and all we keep doing is getting further and further behind."

There is a shortage of deputies and the equipment in patrol cars is held together -- literally -- with duct tape, Ryals said.

Twenty-seven patrol deputies are spread over three shifts a day to cover an area of about 664 miles with more than 126,000 people.

"We have nine deputies assigned to a shift, but there are times when you only have three or four working," Ryals said. "Everybody has to have days off, sick time, vacation time. Our deputies don't even have time to eat lunch."

In July, the Quorum Court allocated $90,000 in funding to design the preliminary phase of a maximum-security jail and gave the sheriff 's office the go-ahead to hire six new deputies through a U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services grant.

The grant funding would provide 75%, or $741,267, of the amount needed to hire the six new deputies over a three-year period. The county will cover the remaining $247,089.

The extra money from the county tax would help maintain those six new positions after the grant funding ends, Ryals said. It will also allow for the hiring of six to 10 additional detention officers to staff the new maximum-security unit.

"We're crying out for help. We are the fifth-largest county in the state of Arkansas," Ryals said. "The citizens have to come to an understanding that, as our county grows, there is more that is needed to be able to protect and to serve the citizens of this county."