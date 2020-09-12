Filing chides Barr in Flynn case

WASHINGTON -- A retired federal judge accused the Justice Department on Friday of yielding to a pressure campaign led by President Donald Trump in its bid to dismiss the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to federal investigators.

In a 30-page court filing in Washington, former New York federal Judge John Gleeson called Attorney General William Barr's request to drop Flynn's case a "corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system."

"In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty -- twice, before two different judges -- and whose guilt is obvious," said Gleeson, who was appointed by the court to argue against the government's request to dismiss the case.

Gleeson's filing set the stage for a potentially dramatic courtroom confrontation Sept. 29 with the Justice Department and Flynn's defense over the fate of the highest-ranking Trump adviser to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Friday's filings echo earlier arguments from Gleeson, who called the Justice Department's attempt to undo Flynn's conviction politically motivated and "a gross abuse of prosecutorial power."

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia set the hearing date after a federal appeals court upheld his authority to review and rule on the government's dismissal request Aug. 31. The hearing before Sullivan was selected from three dates proposed by the parties and is scheduled the same day as the second presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday called Gleeson's filing "predictable and meaningless," saying again that the Flynn investigation was "corrupt from its inception."

The Justice Department has argued that the executive branch has sole constitutional authority over prosecutorial decisions and that courts cannot "look behind" its decision-making or motives.

Flynn, 61, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in December 2017 to lying in an FBI interview Jan. 24 that year to conceal conversations during the presidential transition with Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The conversations related to possible relief from U.S. sanctions once Trump took office.

Flynn repeated the lie to White House staff and Vice President Mike Pence, leading to the firing of Trump's first national security adviser three weeks later.

Although Flynn cooperated with the Mueller probe and was prepared to be sentenced in December 2018, he switched course after Mueller's investigation ended and Barr took office last year. Flynn then accused prosecutors and his former attorneys of coercing him into pleading guilty and concealing FBI misconduct, claims that the department and Sullivan rejected.

At Barr's direction and after a fresh review, however, the Justice Department in May reversed itself and moved to end Flynn's prosecution, concluding that FBI agents did not have a valid reason to question the retired Army three-star general, so any lies he told did not amount to a crime.

RESIGNATION

Separately, a top prosecutor working on the criminal investigation into the FBI's Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department after Barr said he plans to reveal its findings before the election.

Tom Carson, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut, who's leading the investigation, confirmed Friday that Nora Dannehy stepped down. Carson declined to give a reason.

The Hartford Courant newspaper in Connecticut reported that Dannehy quit at least partly out of concern over political pressure to produce a report before the investigative work is done, citing colleagues of the prosecutor whom it didn't identify.

Durham was appointed by Barr to probe whether FBI and intelligence officials committed any crimes or other wrongdoing when they investigated whether anyone associated with Trump's election campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Barr has embraced Trump's claim that he was the victim of improper spying.

So far, Durham has revealed one charge against a low-level former FBI official who admitted to falsifying an email in seeking to renew a secret warrant to conduct surveillance on a former campaign adviser, Carter Page, after Trump was elected.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post and by Chris Strohm of Bloomberg News.