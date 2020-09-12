Firefighters remember 9/11 fallen

The American flag was brought to half-staff, a few words were spoken by Fire Chief Shauwn Howell over the department's radio channel, a brief recitation of the Fire Fighter's Prayer was said, a short silence observed, and then sirens began to sound all over the city for one minute, the ceremony beginning 19 years to the day that the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed during the most destructive attack ever on American soil.

Howell said the commemoration, which is held every year, is a way of making sure that the 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 343 of whom were firefighters, are not forgotten.

"We do this every year to remember those who lost their lives, to acknowledge and to pay respects for what they did," Howell said. "At 8:58 we gather here and at 8:59 the firetrucks all over the city sound their sirens to show solidarity with those who lost their lives. All the fire stations in the city will gather at the flagpole, will gather at this time."

The ceremony, which lasted less than five minutes, was a solemn occasion, with the one at the main fire station attended by about a dozen firefighters on the shift and some office personnel.

"It's very short, just a symbolic gesture for us to remember 9/11," Howell said.

As the ceremony began, everyone was silent as the flag was brought to half-staff. Shortly after, Howell began to speak.

"May I have your attention please?" Howell said, as his voice echoed from the speakers of the department radios in one pumper truck and a ladder truck parked on West Eighth Avenue in front of the Civic Center Complex. "We are gathered on 9-11-2020, 19 years after the 9/11 attacks.

"We want to make sure we remember those who lost their lives on this day," he continued. "As always, they may be gone, but they are not forgotten."

After a recitation of the Fire Fighter's Prayer over the department radio, the ceremony ended and everyone on the day shift went back into the firehouse to begin another work day, watching over the city, to serve and protect.

As everyone walked back to the station from the flagpole in front of the Civic Center Complex, Howell observed that after just one more year, it will be 20 years since the most defining moment in American history in the 21st Century.

"Next year it will be 20 years," he said. "It's hard to believe so much time has passed. Maybe we'll do something bigger for that but this year, with the pandemic, this is what we chose to do. But whatever we do, it's important that we always remember."