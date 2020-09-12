• Maverick Stow, 17, a Long Island, N.Y., high school senior, who was arrested on a criminal trespassing charge and suspended for five days after he repeatedly showed up at school to protest on the days he was scheduled for remote learning, has vowed to continue trying to attend school five days a week.

• Luis Tagle, 63, a Filipino cardinal who is one of Pope Francis' top collaborators and a future papal contender, is isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Vatican announced as it traces Tagle's recent contacts, including an Aug. 29 audience with the pope.

• Carine Reeves, a Black New York man facing a coming trial in Maine on a murder charge, must wear a mask in court even though Reeves argues that it could subject him to racial profiling and stereotyping that could prejudice jurors against him, a judge ruled.

• Julija Adlesic, a 22-year-old Slovenian woman, was sentenced to two years in prison for insurance fraud after a court found that she used a circular saw to deliberately cut off her left hand at the wrist and filed a claim that it was an accident.

• Mark Wanner, the herpetology manager at the St. Louis Zoo, said a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs, despite not being near a male python for at least two decades, and while it's possible for such snakes to reproduce asexually, she is the oldest zoo-documented snake to do so.

• Rodney Steadman, 23, and his 19-year-old brother, Ronjae, both of New Orleans, have been indicted on murder charges in a May drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and his 23-year-old sibling, prosecutors said.

• Rickey Hull Jr., 38, of Memphis, who pleaded guilty to killing two people in a tire shop and a third person in a separate shooting, all involving the same .22-caliber rifle, was sentenced to life in prison.

• Timonthy Williams, 56, of Melbourne, Fla., faces a second-degree murder charge after investigators used a DNA search to identify him as a suspect in the 1984 rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester, N.Y., prosecutors said.

• Dean King of Merrimack, N.H., says he has set out traps baited with live baby chicks, hoping to recapture Spartacus, a 40-pound African serval cat that he adopted from a zoo four years ago, after the tawny, long-eared feline escaped from his house when it was spooked by the family dog.