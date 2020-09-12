Internet outage called rare

Cables connecting phone, cable and Internet service come out of a wall connector in the home office of Mike Loucks of Friday Harbor, Wash., in this March 2015 file photo. (AP / Elaine Thompson )

Both primary and redundant circuits within the main transport line for internet service to Hot Springs failed Wednesday, affecting a few hundred modems in the Pine Bluff service area with some people not able to connect until Friday morning.

"This was a rare event, and one that has not occurred before within our primary and redundant network providers. We will continue to monitor to see if we can take measures to prevent such an event occurring again," Chuck E. Launius, vice president/regional manager of the Central Arkansas region for Resort TV Cable/Pine Bluff Cable TV, said in a statement Friday.

The failure occurred about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when two large fiber trunks were cut in the Edgewood, Texas, area. One circuit was owned by Windstream, and the other was owned by CenturyLink. The repair crew for Windstream completed its repairs about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the repair crew for CenturyLink completed its repairs about 6 a.m.

"Shortly after the primary circuit failed, our redundant circuit came up, but then failed a few minutes later," Launius said. "So we lost our primary and redundant circuits within the main transport network for the internet. This impacted some internet subscribers in Pine Bluff because the server that provisions the modems is located in Hot Springs. For a period of time, we were unable to activate new accounts, and some existing subscribers' modems that attempted to reboot were unable to reach the server, which did result in loss of connectivity."

Although the circuits were all repaired by 6 a.m. Thursday, the thousands of modems attempting to get back online caused the server to be slow in the response. Approximately 200 subscribers in Pine Bluff had some problems with connectivity through Friday morning, Launius said. Pine Bluff was at full online capacity for its customers by noon Friday.

"We encourage customers to contact us for additional information at (800) 903-0508 or email at support @cablelynx.com," Launius said. "We apologize for this inconvenience, and we appreciate the patience of our customers while we worked diligently to restore internet service to those customers."