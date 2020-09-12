Sections
POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man, 27, jailed on drug charges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:16 a.m.

Little Rock police arrested a man on 11 felony charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers conducted the search at 1212 S. Cross St., the home of 27-year-old Kemo Jones, the report said. Marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA (also called Ecstasy), two digital scales, baggies and a stolen .40-caliber Glock handgun were found, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

He was later arrested at 1212 W. 27th St. just before 11:30 a.m., the report said.

Jones was also named in a separate arrest warrant alleging possession of marijuana with purpose, according to the report.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of MDMA, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony theft by receiving, felony maintaining a drug premise, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony proximity to certain facilities.

