Magnolia earns signature victory

Magnolia Coach Mark King told his Panthers if they want statewide respect, they needed to defeat a team such as Little Rock Christian.

Mission accomplished.

The Flexbone-running Panthers (2-1) trailed 14-0 early, took the lead in the second half and held on for a 52-49 victory over the Warriors (2-1) on Friday night in Little Rock.

In a game of touchdowns -- three of them by the defenses -- a 26-yard field goal by junior Jay Todd Baker with 3:31 left that gave Magnolia a 45-42 lead ended up being the winning margin.

"I knew we could move the football on them," King said. "I didn't know if our defense would stop them as consistently as we did. I knew our kids could play with anybody.

"If we don't turn the ball over, we will be a hard team to beat because we control the ball, and we play great defense behind that. It is a big win for our team. It is a big win for our program."

The teams exchanged TD passes in the final minutes. Magnolia sophomore Garrion Curry caught one from Tanner Nelson from 10 yards out with 2:14 left. That gave the Panthers a 52-42 lead.

The Warriors' Isaiah Hankins' second TD reception, this one 11 yards from Colin Cooper, came with 1:12 left and made it 52-49.

The Warriors failed on an onside-kick attempt, and Magnolia was triumphant.

Curry, who had 141 yards in the second half and 193 for the game, scored on a pair of runs and grabbed a TD pass.

The Panthers' defense also played a key role with four interceptions, two by senior Jordan Davis, including a pick-six. Robert Mack had another, returning it 26 yards to set up a 4-yard scoring run by Javorrea Murphy that gave the Panthers their first lead at 28-21 just three plays into the second half.

Little Rock Christian scored in four plays, all by Arkansas State University commit Corey Platt Jr., and followed that with a 95-yard fumble return by defensive lineman Titus Colquitt for a 14-0 lead. Platt rushed for 150 yards.

The Panthers answered with a 52-yard scoring pass from quarterback Tanner Nielson to Kendrick Carey. The Panthers tied it on a 4-yard run by Curry.

Hankins grabbed a 42-yard pass from Cooper for his first score as the Warriors led 21-14.

The Panthers built a 35-21 lead with the score set up by Mack's interception and an 80-yard touchdown run by Carey, who ran for 137 yards in the contest.

After an interception by Dalen Blanchard, the Panthers were driving again until Platt picked up a fumble and ran 56 yards for a score.

At 35-28, Curry broke one for 67 yards that made it 42-28 in favor of Magnolia.

A 23-yard run by Cooper, who ran for 102 yards, cut it to one score, then Keegan McCarver recovered an onside kick to set up the tying score, a 24-yard run by Ben Ridings.

The Panthers drove for the go-ahead field goal, and their following touchdown came after stopping the Warriors on downs at the Little Rock Christian 25.