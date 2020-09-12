Mosby directs TO parade for Hornets

Maumelle's Maurice Mosby intercepted his second pass of the game and took it in for a touchdown with three seconds left, putting the final touches on the Hornets' 21-8 victory over Vilonia in Maumelle on Friday night.

The Hornets (2-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, then watched the Eagles (1-1) pull within six points with 7:39 left before Mosby put the game away.

But Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton wasn't overly pleased.

"I would have compared this to our Week Zero game [a 27-21 victory over Sylvan Hills]," Horton said. "We haven't grown enough. I think our guys underestimated their opponent, and we just didn't execute.

"We had a good, solid defensive game, but we didn't execute on offense almost the entire game."

Junior Vilonia running back Seth Kirk proved a tough opponent for the Eagles, carrying the ball 22 time for 149 yards and the team's only touchdown.

"He's an excellent back," Horton said. "You have to credit Vilonia, those boys played hard."

The Eagles were undone by their own mistakes. Quarterback Austin Myers threw three interceptions, including the two to Mosby, and the team fumbled one time.

"I think we have a really solid defense, but we have a lot of things to clean up before we start conference play in two weeks," he said. "I was pleased when we moved the ball, but again we were afraid of the big moments. We get the ball to the one and can't punch it in."

Vilonia stalled on its first possession and couldn't convert on a fourth and 11 when Myers threw incomplete

The Hornets were penalized three times in their first possession, but a couple of successful passes by quarterback Jonathan Reyes, including a 6-yard touchdown throw to tight end Houston Motes with 6:02 left in the opening quarter counteracted the miscues.

That drive, which took 3:16 off the clock, was the extent of the scoring in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Maumelle's Timothy Scarbrough intercepted a Myers pass with 4:37 left in the half. Facing a third and 19 on the Vilonia 35, Reyes connected with Dashaire Ford-Burton for 25 yards and a first down at the 10.

Reyes got nothing on first down, but Nico Davillier, a 6-5, 275-pound defensive lineman, got 8 yards on his first carry at quarterback, then went 2 yards for the score on third down with 1:11 left in the first half.

Neither team could sustain a drive in the third quarter, and Vilonia stopped the Hornets on fourth down at the Eagles' 10. Vilonia ran the ball 11 times in a 12-play drive with Kirk and Lane Hunter doing most of the work. Kirk scored from a yard out with 7:39 remaining.

Neither team managed to show any offense the rest of the quarter, but Mosby's second interception ended any hope for Vilonia.