NLR rolls behind rushing attack

North Little Rock running back Fredrick O'Donald (right) fights through a pair of Fayetteville defenders for a touchdown during the second quarter Friday at North Little Rock.

A huge effort from North Little Rock's Fredrick O'Donald helped keep the J.R. Eldridge era spotless Friday night.

The senior running back ran 13 times for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns to power the Charging Wildcats to a 35-17 victory over 7A-West nemesis Fayetteville.

Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton added 160 yards on 10 carries -- including a game-clinching 38-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter -- for North Little Rock, which had lost its previous five meetings against the Bulldogs by an average of 20 points.

North Little Rock (2-0) put the game away in the fourth quarter to hand Eldridge a victory in his home debut.

"One of the things we always talk about is just continuing to put on more steam," the first-year coach said. "I felt like throughout the game we were able to do that. We made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball, but really, that ground attack was what did it for us.

"Our offensive line is just continuing to improve and I'm just really proud of our players as a whole with the way they played in this one."

Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick was also pleased with the way his team battled despite facing an 18-point, second-half deficit. The Bulldogs trailed 21-3 with 8:32 left in the third quarter before climbing to within 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

But the running of both O'Donald and Cotton proved to be a handful for Fayetteville, particularly during its comeback attempt.

"These guys have some severe grit and determination for sure," Dick said of his team. "They play week in and week out with everything they've got, and as a coach, that's all you can ask for.

"We're going to continue to put our head down and go to work in order to get better. It's been a stretch of three really tough teams, and all of them will help prepare us for conference play."

Junior quarterback Bladen Fike completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards for Fayetteville (0-3). Senior wide receiver Isaiah Sategna caught seven passes for 154 yards while his classmate Kameron Ingram rushed 21 times for 104 yards.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 3-0 lead with 6:10 left in the second quarter when senior kicker Thomas Needy drilled a 28-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 89-yard drive. It didn't take North Little Rock long to counter.

After sophomore running back Torrance Moore returned the following kickoff to midfield, O'Donald scored on a tackle-breaking 45-yard run two plays later to give the Charging Wildcats a 7-3 advantage.

North Little Rock padded its lead on its next trip when O'Donald punctuated a 5-play, 70-yard march with an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:15 to go in the quarter. Fayetteville did get within scoring range just before halftime, but Needy missed wide on a 37-yard field goal attempt at the horn.

The Charging Wildcats established their 18-point, third-quarter margin on a 2-yard scoring dash by senior backup quarterback Damon Bell only to see the Bulldogs claw back.

Fayetteville scored on consecutive 1-yard touchdown runs from Fike, the latter with two seconds left in the third quarter, to cut North Little Rock's lead to four (21-17).

O'Donald, however, snatched the momentum away from the Bulldogs on the very next play when he ran 70 yards for a touchdown.

"That was huge," Eldridge said. "I felt like Fayetteville had a great game plan and did a good job offensively. But again, I thought our players just continued to play and try to do their jobs."

Cotton put the finishing touches on the victory with his touchdown run with 1:08 remaining.

Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike (center) sneaks into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.