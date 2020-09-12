OPINION | WALLY HALL: Arkansas State earned win against Power 5 team

It was not an upset.

Arkansas State dominated Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., but had to overcome a couple of turnovers and a blocked punt that led to a Wildcat touchdown.

Layne Hatcher passed 17 yards to Jonathan Adams with 38 seconds to play to give the Red Wolves a 35-31 win.

Adams, whose dad Jonathan was a running back for Arkansas State, had eight catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Blake Anderson continued with his two-quarterback system, and Hatcher completed 6 of 8 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Bonner also passed for two touchdowns and was 17-28 for 204 yards.

Jamal Jones had 95 yards rushing for the Red Wolves and had 33 yards on the winning drive.

ASU finished with 489 yards, 330 through the air, to 374 for K-State.

This was a game ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir put together after Michigan had to cancel a game because the Big 10 is not playing football this fall.

The Big 12 decided on a schedule of conference games only, plus one. The Red Wolves were chosen for the extra game.

Not a smart decision.

ASU trailed 21-14 at the half after the Red Wolves' first possession ended in a blocked punt, and the Wildcats had to drive only 19 yards in two plays for a 7-0 lead.

The Red Wolves outscored the Wildcats 21-10 in the second half.

Arkansas State will host Central Arkansas this Saturday at 6 p.m.