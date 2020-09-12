100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1920

• That the Arkansas cotton crop has deteriorated greatly since August 25 is the report of bankers in nearly all sections of the state. Desiring to get accurate information as to the situation over the state, E.J. Bodman, vice president of the Union and Mercantile Trust Company, who is chairman of the Committee on Agriculture of the Arkansas Bankers' Association, sent a circular letter to about 450 banks of the state, asking for information about the crop situation. Thus far, he has received replies from 35, but these are so well scattered over the state that they represent nearly all sections.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1970

• The prospects of using the Pine Bluff Arsenal for the civilian study of chemical's effect on the environment are very bright, according to Adrian Williamson Jr., director of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. Williamson said that though there are still several "ifs" involved in the conversion of the Arsenal, he believes that the Health, Education and Welfare Department can obtain the funds for federal participation in the federal, private industry and university project to study problems of the environment.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1995

• Central Arkansas Library System officials plan to install two solar power units at the future downtown library building. A 12.96-kilowatt system will be installed on the roof of the library to supply 2% to 4% of the building's power. That system will be connected to an Arkansas Power & Light system for backup. A 7.5-kilowatt system will supply power to keep a battery charged to light a parking lot and landscaped areas around the building. The library will be housed in the former Fones Brothers Hardware Co. building, a five-story warehouse at Second and Cumberland streets.

10 years ago

Sept. 12, 2010

• Construction of a state-operated veterans cemetery in northeast Arkansas has begun, eight years after a veterans group began to seek it. The federal government is paying for construction through a $7 million grant. According to the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, the grant contract obligates the state to pay annual maintenance and operation costs, an amount department officials anticipate will be $300,000 annually. The first 40 acres should be completed by November 2011, according to the department director, David Fletcher.