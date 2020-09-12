Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Another senseless death

by The New York Daily News | Today at 9:35 a.m.

The images captured on a Rochester, New York, police body-worn camera are shocking. They show Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, naked in the street, a hood over his head, surrounded by police officers. Prude died in police custody in late March, of asphyxiation, after officers placed a "spit hood" on him--a device intended to prevent suspects in custody from spitting on arresting officers--and pressed his face to the asphalt.

There's plenty to untangle here, but as the facts come into focus, the tragedy initially seems less a damning indictment of racist policing than a stark example of everything wrong with New York's ramshackle mental health care system.

Prude was arrested on March 23 when a truck driver called 911, reporting someone running naked through the street, attempting a car break-in and shouting he had coronavirus. But that very day, hours earlier, Prude's brother--witnessing Daniel in the midst of a psychotic break--had taken him to a hospital. He was released three hours later. Despite having a law on the books to allow involuntary commitment of mentally ill individuals who present a danger to themselves and others, New York typically makes it all but impossible to do so.

Who will march in the streets demanding better care for the seriously mentally ill?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT