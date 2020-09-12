OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Another senseless death

The images captured on a Rochester, New York, police body-worn camera are shocking. They show Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, naked in the street, a hood over his head, surrounded by police officers. Prude died in police custody in late March, of asphyxiation, after officers placed a "spit hood" on him--a device intended to prevent suspects in custody from spitting on arresting officers--and pressed his face to the asphalt.

There's plenty to untangle here, but as the facts come into focus, the tragedy initially seems less a damning indictment of racist policing than a stark example of everything wrong with New York's ramshackle mental health care system.

Prude was arrested on March 23 when a truck driver called 911, reporting someone running naked through the street, attempting a car break-in and shouting he had coronavirus. But that very day, hours earlier, Prude's brother--witnessing Daniel in the midst of a psychotic break--had taken him to a hospital. He was released three hours later. Despite having a law on the books to allow involuntary commitment of mentally ill individuals who present a danger to themselves and others, New York typically makes it all but impossible to do so.

Who will march in the streets demanding better care for the seriously mentally ill?