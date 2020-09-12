Panthers make it 'personal,' end skid with Harrison

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' 34-14 win over Harrison on Friday was a long time coming for the Panthers.

But for senior Elijah Coffey -- who moved to Siloam Springs from Green Forest in 2017 -- it was personal.

Coffey, a two-way starter, intercepted a Harrison pass in the end zone in the third quarter to prevent a potential game-tying scoring drive.

A few plays later he caught a 18-yard pass on fourth-and-13 to keep a scoring drive alive, which Siloam Springs cashed in on the next play on a 10-yard Camden Collins touchdown run to go up 28-14.

"I told Coach (Brandon) Craig before the game, I said, 'I'll do anything it takes to win,' and I knew everybody on that field would do the same thing," said Coffey. "But I told him specifically tonight, 'I'm making this personal tonight.' I'll do anything that it takes to win. It's just a great feeling to be able to do that for my brothers."

The victory was Siloam Springs' first over Harrison since 2015, and it was the Goblins' first regular season loss since 2017.

Harrison won the last four meetings against the Panthers by a combined score of 162-45.

"We played these guys my first year (in 2018) and they just ran all over us," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "Then last year we got into a really physical football game with them, played really tough and just kind of broke down a few times, didn't have that killer instinct, that toughness that you need. These guys, this team does. This team is at that point where they're learning how to play tough football and they did a great job of finishing tonight. They really came through with their leadership."

Siloam Springs scored on its opening possession as Cam Collins capped a 14-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, his first of three scores on the night.

Harrison tied it up 7-7 with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Cole Keylon to Noah Moix.

The Panthers (2-1) scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 21-7, including cashing in on Harrison's second lost fumble.

Hunter Talley rushed for an 8-yard touchdown and he scored again on a 5-yard run to go up 21-7.

The Goblins (2-1) got within 21-14 late in the second half when Keylon threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hutcheson.

The Goblins were driving to start the second half when Coffey stepped in front of a Keylon pass.

The Panthers scored to go up 28-14 with Talley going 5 of 5 for 76 yards on the 87-yard drive.

Collins scored his third touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Siloam Springs finished with 414 yards of offense.

Talley completed 15 of 20 passes for 191 yards, while a balanced rushing attack totaled 45 carries for 223 yards. Talley had 20 carries for 76 yards, while Zach Gunneman rushed 12 times for 72 yards.

Coffey had five catches for 92 yards, while Gavin Henson had four receptions for 50 yards.

The Goblins finished with 305 yards of offense but only 108 in the second half. Keylon was held to 52 rushing yards on 15 carries, while he completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards.

"We didn't sustain the ball enough offensively to win the game," said Harrison coach Joel Wells. "Really the turnovers were the difference, but hey give them all the credit in the world. Their kids played better than we did and they deserved to win the game."

Four Downs

• Siloam Springs' last victory against Harrison was a 16-0 shutout in 2015 at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

• Coffey's interception was the Panthers' first pick of the season.

• Siloam Springs seniors Keondre Westbrook and Keegan Soucie recovered fumbles.

• Both teams have a bye week next week. Harrison returns to action Sept. 25 at Farmington to open 5A-West Conference play, while Siloam Springs hosts Van Buren.