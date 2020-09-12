Little Rock police make arrest in park shooting

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that injured another man and three minors in the River Market area of Little Rock, police said Friday.

Kevontay Barnes was arrested Thursday night in the Sept. 5 shooting at Riverfront Park, according to Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Just after 11 p.m., an officer working in the area heard several shots fired in the pavilion and found 22-year-old Aerian Jackson of Little Rock lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds, an incident report states. About 15 minutes later, police communications personnel reported that three juvenile victims -- ages 17, 16 and 12 -- who were wounded in the River Market shooting had arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Clark said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Barnes was being held at the Pulaski County jail on four counts of first-degree battery Friday, according to an online roster. No bond was listed.

The investigation is ongoing, said Clark, who declined to comment further on the circumstances of the shooting.