Bentonville West pulls away from Little Rock Central

Senior quarterback Dalton McDonald threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown in Bentonville West's 35-13 victory over Little Rock Central in a Class 7A nonconference game Friday night at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock.

The Wolverines (2-1) dominated the second half, scoring 28 consecutive points on four consecutive touchdown drives after being tied 7-7 at halftime. McDonald accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a go-ahead 43-yard scoring run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

McDonald finished with 32 rushing yards on 4 carries and completed 18 of 32 passes for 179 yards. The Tigers (1-2) were led by senior quarterback Lawson Gunn, who completed 16 of 21 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to junior wide receiver Parker Perry.

After the go-ahead touchdown, McDonald directed a nine-play, 66-yard touchdown drive on West's next possession. McDonald, off play action, threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Landon Grigg for a 21-7 lead with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wolverines extended the lead to 28-7 on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Carlos Hall with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown came three plays after West recovered a fumble at the Central 19 on a kickoff return.

West made it 35-7 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from McDonald to Jacardon Hardemon with 8:55 remaining in the game.

The Wolverines finished with a 378-335 advantage in total yardage. Hall ran 10 times for 93 yards. Sophomore Ty Durham ran two times for 29 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.

Central senior tailback Jeremiah Sample ran 18 times for 72 yards. Both of Perry's touchdown receptions covered 19 yards.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Durham swept 18 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 remaining in the first half. Senior place-kicker Konner Brown added the first of his five successful extra points.

Central followed with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Gunn had completions of 6, 28 and 11 yards before lofting his touchdown pass to a leaping Perry in the end zone with 3:35 remaining in the first half.

West appeared to have scored on the final play of the first half -- an untimed down -- after returning a blocked 44-yard field-goal attempt for a touchdown. But the touchdown was nullified because of an inadvertent whistle.

Central's only second-half touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Gunn to Perry with 5:49 remaining in the game.