Defending state champ Poteau rolls past Alma

POTEAU — Defending state champion Poteau couldn’t wait to be home.

It didn’t take them long Friday to establish some of the momentum that carried the school to its first-ever state championship in 2019.

Jagger Dill scored on three of his nine first-half carries and Poteau, Okla., scoring on all five of its first-half possessions, rolled to a 47-10 nonconference win over the Alma Airedales on Friday.

Alma (0-2) travels to Rogers Heritage on Sept. 18.

Dill’s 13-yard scamper capped a 10-play, 70-yard march to open the scoring. After Alma coughed up the ball on its first series, Poteau drove 58 yards on its second series for a 12-0 lead.

Ben Brooks, who set up another score with an interception, ran 33 yards for the Pirates’ second touchdown.

Alma quarterback Conner Stacy engineered a nice drive on Alma’s second possession, converting some key third and fourth downs along the way.

His 16-yard run on third down led to Dane Martin’s 36-yard field goal with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left to play in the half.

Poteau then scored 21 points over the next 6 minutes, with two of those scores set up via turnovers.

Before it was finished, Poteau converted all four of Alma’s turnovers into 28 points.

“A couple of big turnovers and we were able to capitalize on them,” Poteau coach Greg Werner said. “It made it get out of hand a lot faster than it probably would have.”

“You can’t turn the football over, and when you play a physical wing-t football team like Poteau, you’ve got to be able to match that intensity,” Alma coach Rusty Bush said. “We never came close to doing that. I don’t think it was an alignment issue; they just hit us in the mouth, and we’ve got to get a little bit tougher.”

Down 33-3 at the half, then 40-3 after quarterback Colton Williamson floated a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dill midway through the third quarter, Alma responded with its lone touchdown drive of the night — a brisk 44-yard penalty-aided march that culminated with Airedale junior Conner Stacy slicing through the line for a 4-yard touchdown run.

Logan Chronister led the Airedales with 117 yards rushing, including some big second chunks covering 12, 9, and 13 yards.

“Logan is the guy who we thought he was; we’ve got to do a good job of getting him the football,” Bush said. “Conner Stacy came in, and the kid who hasn’t practiced a whole lot at quarterback has the potential to do some great things. But in a game like that, when you get behind, you can’t keep turning the ball over.”

Stacy completed eight passes to five different receivers, with Brayden Allen hauling three receptions for 62 yards. He turned a short pass into a 30-yard gain on the Airedales’ first possession of the second half, sprung free by BriLee White’s nice block.