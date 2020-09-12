North Little Rock runs over Fayetteville

North Little Rock linebacker Davian Vayson (28) strips the ball away from Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike (5) during the third quarter of North Little Rock's win on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at North Little Rock High School. See more photos at www.arkansasonline.com/912fayettevillenlr/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- A huge game from North Little Rock running back Fredrick O'Donald helped keep the J.R. Eldridge era spotless Friday night.

The senior ran 13 times for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns to power the Charging Wildcats to a 35-17, home victory over 7A-West nemesis Fayetteville.

Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton added 160 yards on 10 carries, including a game-clinching 38-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, for North Little Rock (2-0), which lost its previous five meetings against the Bulldogs by an average of 20 points before pulling away in the fourth quarter to hand Eldridge a victory in his home debut at Charging Wildcats Stadium.

"One of the things we always talk about is just continuing to put on more steam," said the first-year coach. "I felt like throughout the game we were able to do that. We made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball, but really, that ground attack was what did it for us.

"Our offensive line is just continuing to improve, and I'm just really proud of our players as a hole with the way they played in this one."

Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick was also pleased with the way his team battled despite facing an 18-point, second-half deficit. The Bulldogs trailed 21-3 with 8:32 left in the third quarter before climbing within 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

But the running of both O'Donald and Cotton proved to be a handful for Fayetteville, particularly during its comeback attempt.

"These guys have some severe grit and determination for sure," Dick said about his team. "They play week in and week out with everything they've got, and as a coach, that's all you can ask for. We just kind of ran out of steam there in the fourth.

"But we're going to continue to put our head down and go to work in order to get better. It's been a stretch of three really tough teams, and all of them will help prepare us for conference play."

Junior quarterback Bladen Fike completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards for Fayetteville (0-3). Senior wide receiver Isaiah Sategna caught seven passes for 154 yards while his classmate Kameron Ingram rushed 21 times for 104 yards.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 3-0 lead with 6:10 left in the second quarter when senior kicker Thomas Needy drilled a 28-yard field to cap a 14-play, 89-yard drive, but it didn't take North Little Rock long to counter.

After sophomore running back Torrance Moore returned the following kickoff to midfield, O'Donald scored on a tackle-breaking 45-yard run two plays later to give the Charging Wildcats a 7-3 cushion.

North Little Rock padded its advantage on its next trip when O'Donald punctuated a 5-play, 70-yard march with an eight-yard touchdown run with 1:15 to go in the quarter. Fayetteville did get within scoring range just before halftime, but Needy missed wide on a 37-yard field goal attempt at the horn.

The Charging Wildcats established their 18-point, third-quarter margin on a two-yard scoring dash by senior backup quarterback Damon Bell only to see the Bulldogs claw back.

Fayetteville scored on consecutive one-yard touchdown runs from Fike, the latter with two seconds left in the period, to cut North Little Rock's lead to four (21-17).

O'Donald, though, snatched the momentum away from the Bulldogs on the very next play when he ran 70 yards for a touchdown with 7:15 left in the game.

"That was huge," Eldridge said. "I felt like Fayetteville had a great game plan and did a good job offensively. But again, I thought our players just continued to play and try to do their jobs."

Cotton put the finishing touches on the victory with his touchdown run with 1:08 remaining in the game.

