Prairie Grove survives after failed 2-point attempt by Pea Ridge

PRAIRIE GROVE — The rivalry between Prairie Grove and Pea Ridge hasn’t ceased just because the teams are no longer in the same conference.

Prairie Grove hung on for a 35-33 victory at Tiger Stadium on Friday after Pea Ridge failed on a 2-point pass attempt with one minute, 23 seconds left in the game. Knox Laird threw three touchdown passes and Cade Grant made two big plays in the fourth quarter to enable Prairie Grove (2-0) to hold off a Pea Ridge rally.

The Blackhawks (0-3) displayed grit and kept the outcome in doubt until the final seconds after losing badly its first two games to start the season. Cade Grant made a tackle on a fake punt then ran 34 yards for a touchdown to put Prairie Grove ahead 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. But Pea Ridge rallied to within two points primarily with Zak Withrow throwing to Trevor Blair, who had four touchdown catches and over 200 yards in receptions.

Caden Redfern recovered an onside kick, and the Tigers were able to run out the finals seconds to claim the victory.

“We couldn’t stop number eight (Blair) and we helped them out with our turnovers and in making some big penalties,” Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier said. “Pea Ridge played tough, they really did. They never quit. They never shut down.”

Prairie Grove won its second consecutive after handing Abshier his 200th career victory last week with a 19-7 win over Farmington. Pea Ridge and Farmington will each play in the 5A-West Conference this season after several years with Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime following two touchdown passes from Laird to Landon Semrad and two fumbles by Prairie Grove that led to touchdowns by Pea Ridge. The Blackhawks tied it with 14 seconds left in the second quarter when Withrow placed a perfectly-throw fade pass into the end zone to Blair for a 14-yard touchdown.

Prairie Grove’s first fumble came in the first quarter and the Blackhawks capitalized when Joe Adams scored on a 2-yard run.

Prairie Grove scored on the next series when Laird threw long to Semrad, who scored on a 52-yard pass play. The two hooked up again in the second quarter on a pass into the end zone that was tipped by a Pea Ridge defender. But Semrad stayed focused on the ball and caught the pass for a 22-yard scoring play.

FOUR DOWNS

• Senior Jackson Sorters caught the first touchdown of his career from Knox Laird on a pass into the back of the end zone for Prairie Grove.

• Senior Trevor Blair caught four touchdown passes and had over 200 yards in receiving for Pea Ridge.

• Former Prairie Grove standout Dylan Soehner will begin his senior season at Iowa State today when the Cyclones host Louisiana-Lafayette in an 11 a.m. game. Soehner is listed as a starter at H-Back. He’ll also play some at tight end and on special teams for the Cyclones.

• Prairie Grove will continue nonconference action at Stilwell, Okla. Pea Ridge will have a week off before starting 5A-West Conference play at Alma on Sept. 25.

Rick Fires can be reached at rfires@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARick.

PRAIRIE GROVE 35, PEA RIDGE 33

Pea Ridge...........7 7 0 19 — 33 Prairie Grove.......7 7 14 7 — 35 First Quarter

PEA — Adams 2 run (Stewart kick), 4:20 PGRV — Semrad 52 pass from Laird (Higgins kick), 3:19

Second Quarter

PRGV — Semrad 22 pass from Laird (Higgs kick), 4:56

PEA — Blair 14 pass from Withrow (Stewart kick), 0:14

Third Quarter

PRGV — Grant 7 run (Higgins kick), 9:11 PRGV — Sorters 11 pass from Laird (Higgins kick), 3:59

Fourth Quarter

PEA — Blair 18 pass from Withrow (kick blocked), 11:11

PRGV — Grant 34 run (Higgins kick), 5:22 PEA — Blair 7 pass from Whitlow (Stewart kick), 4:08 PEA — Blair 9 pass from Whitlow (pass failed), 1:23