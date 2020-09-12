Robinson gets on roll and never slows down

The defending Class 4A state champion Joe T. Robinson Senators got rolling early, and the Class 6A Marion Patriots were not able to stop them in a 39-7 decision at Robinson on Friday night.

Senior Hunter Smith returned the opening kickoff 100 yards to put the Senators (2-1) on the board seconds into the game.

The Marion (0-3) offense, led by senior quarterback Daedrick Cail, picked up only two first downs in the first half, punted five times and yielded a safety.

Smith broke for a 20-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, and a couple of plays later he went untouched for an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Senators up 14-0.

Marion was able to stop the Senators on their next drive at the 1, but that left the Patriots in a tough spot. On third and long, Robinson senior Deldrick Withers sacked Cail in the end zone for a safety and 16-0 edge.

Buddy Gaston completed multiple passes during an 11-play drive that was capped by a 17-yard touchdown run by Daryl Searcy Jr. to put Robinson up by three scores.

After another defensive stop, Robinson took over on the Marion 36. Seven plays later, Gaston completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver DayDay Tyler to give Robinson a 30-0 lead heading into halftime.

Marion punted again on its opening possession of the third quarter.

The Robinson defense reinforced Coach Todd Eskola's belief in the unit.

"Defensively, we rolled through a lot of kids tonight," Eskola said. "We have a really good defense. Our staff schemed them real good.

"Their quarterback is special. He's a real good football player, and our kids were looking forward to playing him tonight. We played at a high level, and I thought we executed pretty well."

Gaston hit senior James Jordan for 44 yards to put the Senators in Marion territory. Smith followed with a 24-yard run, and on the next play Gaston found senior Ivan Thomas for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

With a little over three minutes in the third quarter, Marion got on the board. Patriots junior running back Cam Anderson found daylight in the middle of the Senators' defense, and he recorded a 31-yard rushing touchdown to avoid the shutout.