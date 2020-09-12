FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Benton 44, LR Southwest 6

Bentonville 21,

Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst 17

Bentonville West 35, LR Central 13

Cabot 41, El Dorado 23

Conway 49, Jonesboro 28

Farmington 14, Springdale 7

FS Southside 21, Russellville 17

Greenwood 33, Springdale Har-Ber 0

North Little Rock 35, Fayetteville 17

CLASS 6A

Choctaw, Okla. 28, Van Buren 10

Joe T. Robinson 39, Marion 7

Lake Hamilton 37, Malvern 16

Mountain Home 41, Nettleton 7

Searcy 41, Batesville 25

Siloam Springs 34, Harrison 14

Sylvan Hills 48, Jacksonville 16

CLASS 5A

Arkadelphia 35, Greenbrier 28

Ashdown 41, Hope 21

Camden Fairview 42, Hamburg 6

Greene County Tech 42, Harrisburg 7

Hot Springs 20, Mena 13, OT

Lonoke 47, Beebe 21

Magnolia 52, LR Christian 49

Maumelle 21, Vilonia 8

Mills 22, LR Hall 14

Nashville 48, De Queen 6

Ozark 32, Clarksville 12

Pocahontas 35, Paragould 8

Poteau, Okla. 47, Alma 10

Prairie Grove 35, Pea Ridge 33

Pulaski Academy 37,

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood 29

Rivercrest 41, Valley View 24

Watson Chapel 38,

Hot Springs Lakeside 21

Wynne 20, Morrilton 19

CLASS 4A

Cedarville 52, Green Forest 20

Centerpoint 34,

Benton Harmony Grove 14

Central Ark. Christian 32, Carlisle 16

Charleston 21, Pottsville 14

DeWitt 46, Drew Central 6

Elkins 62, Mansfield 6

Fountain Lake 35, Mayflower 7

Harding Academy 45, Heber Springs 6

Highland 36, Piggott 34

Hoxie 54, Jonesboro Westside 29

Huntsville 35, Lincoln 14

McGehee 42, Dumas 6

Melbourne 48, Cave City 12

Newport 41, Bauxite 22

Pryor, Okla. 54, Gravette 26

Salem 46, Dover 0

Stilwell, Okla. 32, Gentry 8

Stuttgart 36, Warren 0

Trumann 27, Southside Batesville 0

CLASS 3A

Atkins 42, Conway Christian 0

Bigelow 40, Perryville 8

Corning 40, Yellville-Summit 0

Des Arc 52, Barton 18

Fordyce 62, Camden Harmony Grove 13

Genoa Central 45, Lafayette County 12

Glen Rose 35, Magnet Cove 6

Greenland 27, Danville 8

Hackett 12, Panama, Okla. 7

Jessieville 27, Mount Ida 22

Johnson County Westside 50,

Two Rivers 8

Manila 20, Marked Tree 18

Mountain View 46, Hector 27

Murfreesboro 22, Horatio 0

Paris 20, West Fork 7

Poyen 49, Bismarck 14

Prescott 51, Parkers Chapel 0

Rison 49, England 6

Marvell at Palestine-Wheatley, (n)

Lavaca at Mountainburg, ccd.

Mineral Springs at Fouke, ccd.

CLASS 2A

Clarendon 54, McCrory 46

Dierks 42, Cutter Morning Star 0

Hazen 42, Earle 8

Junction City 30, Foreman 12

Gurdon 33, Bearden 0

8-MAN

Episcopal Collegiate 64,

Mountain Pine 52

Hermitage 42, Rose Bud 0

Marshall 54, Decatur 40

Rector 34, Midland 6

Subiaco Academy 60, Trinity Christian 30

Woodlawn 30, Augusta 24

Western Yell County at Spring Hill, (n)

TODAY’S GAME

CLASS 2A

Hampton at Cross County, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 6A

LR Parkview 41, White Hall 13

8-MAN

Abundant Life 28,

SW Christian Academy 22

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.