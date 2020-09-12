Springdale school's new art shares message of hope

Springdale High students Tamashiro Tamashiro, 17, (from left) Lual Lah, 16, Tray Reh, 17 and Johan Torres, 15, look on at a new art installation, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Springdale High School in Springdale. About 600 Springdale High School art students and all of the art teachers created a large origami butterfly installation to hang in the school's rotunda. The theme is "hope", and each student wrote a personal hope or dream on origami paper then folded it into a butterfly. Check out nwaonline.com/200912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale High School unveiled new art Friday to inspire hope for all who experience it.

The school's art teachers and more than 600 students in 24 classes began work on the project Aug. 24, the first day of school, said Amanda Craddick, art teacher.

The "Hope" installation took 20 to 30 hours for students to complete, she said. Students included those attending classes through the district's in-person and hybrid in-person and online learning models.

The piece consists of more than 600 origami butterflies from 6 to 8 inches folded from multicolored pastel paper, Craddick said. The butterflies swarm to create the word "hope" on 4.5-foot-high clear plastic laminate that spans 11 feet between two white pillars in the school's east rotunda.

The butterflies trickle from the laminate down the pillars and are decorated in bright marker and glitter. They all include handwritten messages of hope.

"Be kind to yourself."

"Broken crayons still color."

"Hope is your chance to succeed."

Butterflies were chosen for the project because of how they change from a caterpillar to a butterfly, said Mary Beth Breshears, art appreciation teacher.

"We're going through this period of transition," Breshears said of the covid-19 pandemic. "I think that really represents the resilience of our community and what's going on."

Tyler Lee, drawing teacher, said the art represents the unique challenges students and staff may be experiencing during the pandemic.

"Everyone's going through their own struggles," Lee said. "I just think it was a nice way for us to reflect on the beginning and find a means to an end."

The uplifting piece of art also coincides well with the school's overall message of health and hope during September, which is Suicide Prevention Month, said Annick Downing, school counselor.

"We are proud to see our students unite to shine a positive light on the importance of mental health," she said.

Ethan Luper, a 17-year-old senior, said his butterfly was made out of blue and purple paper to share his message of hope.

"Mine was to make the best of my last school year before I go on to college," he said.

Leoni Santos, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she made about six butterflies out of green, yellow and blue paper and she hopes they make everyone who sees them smile, no matter what they're going through.

Luper said the art also makes a statement about the school.

"It's just a good way to express what you are going through and how you express your thoughts," he said. "It shows people this school is a safe place to thrive."

Santos wasn't the only student to make multiple butterflies, Craddick said.

"I had a few who had a friend who wanted to have their hope up there, so they wrote a note up there for them and included it," she said.

Having messages of hope hanging in such a prominent place in the school is impactful, she said.

"Teachers, as well as students, have their own, unique fears and worries," Craddick said. "It was just such a simple, but powerful, word to see hanging in such a large space on such a large scale."

The art will remain in the rotunda throughout the school year, but Craddick said she hopes the piece has a future beyond the school.

"I'd love to see it adopted and maybe put into another community space," she said. "I could just see it living on."

The school is also planning to expand on the installation's message, Craddick said.

"We're going to try to do something in the spring that revolves around rebirth and growth and renewal and build off this idea of hope," she said.

Projects may include a mural in what she hopes could be a prominent place in the school, Craddick said.

"This idea could grow," she said.

A new art installation is shown, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Springdale High School in Springdale. About 600 Springdale High School art students and all of the art teachers created a large origami butterfly installation to hang in the school's rotunda. The theme is "hope", and each student wrote a personal hope or dream on origami paper then folded it into a butterfly. Check out nwaonline.com/200912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Students head to their classes as they pass a new art installation, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Springdale High School in Springdale. About 600 Springdale High School art students and all of the art teachers created a large origami butterfly installation to hang in the school's rotunda. The theme is "hope", and each student wrote a personal hope or dream on origami paper then folded it into a butterfly. Check out nwaonline.com/200912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)