State's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises by 11; 727 new cases recorded

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas' count of confirmed or probable coronavirus cases rose by 727 on Saturday compared to the previous morning, while its count of deaths among confirmed virus cases rose by 11.

The state's tally of confirmed cases, which are those diagnosed through a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, rose by 631, to 68,542.

The count of probable cases, which include those diagnosed solely through less-sensitive antigen tests, increased by 96, to 1,168.

The state's death toll among confirmed cases rose to 964.

Changes made to the state's online dashboard of coronavirus numbers Friday night also revealed that the state has had five deaths among people considered probable cases, bringing the total count of virus deaths to 969.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 11, to 381, while the number who were on ventilators increased by seven to 83.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said those numbers include both confirmed and probable cases.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts.

That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves. It also requires quarantines from those they may have infected.