Suspect in slaying freed after hearing

A suspect in the killing of an Altheimer man walked out of court a free man Friday after District Judge Kim Bridgforth ruled the evidence presented by the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office was not sufficient to establish probable cause to move forward with the prosecution.

Michael Danny Britten, 57, was arrested Wednesday in the December death of Leslie Bradley, 56, also of Altheimer. Charged with first-degree murder, he had been held in the Jefferson County jail since his arrest. After a probable-cause hearing Friday morning, Bridgforth ordered him released.

"Judge Bridgforth did not agree that there was probable cause to move forward and she ordered him released," said Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter. "He has no more restrictions on than you or me."

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. expressed disappointment with Bridgforth's ruling and said investigators with his office had worked hard to put the case together.

"Investigators put a significant amount of time in on this case going through it, collecting evidence, conducting interviews, submitting that evidence to the Crime Lab and waiting to get those results back," Woods said. "I just respectfully disagree with the judge that probable cause was not established. I think it was more than established, and I'm surprised, surprised and disappointed to say the least."

Woods said his investigators will continue to track down leads in the case and see where those leads take them.

"We'll just go at it from another angle and see if we've got somebody else who may have information who we have not previously spoken to," he said. "At this point, I'm not very hopeful of that unless the arrest of Mr. Britten may have jogged someone's memory or given someone a change of heart to come back to the table."

According to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched just before 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 to conduct a welfare check at Bradley's 606 W. Third St. residence.

The report said Deputy Glenn Barnes met with Jerial Edwards, 52, of Sherrill, who told Barnes he was a friend of Bradley's and had not heard from him in several days.

Edwards also told Barnes that Bradley had missed several days of work.

After obtaining consent from Bradley's brother to enter the residence, Barnes said in the report that he discovered Bradley lying on a bed unresponsive, suffering from numerous injuries.

Early in the investigation, the sheriff's office identified seven suspects in Bradley's death, including Britten, a list that was eventually narrowed down to Britten.

Now, Woods said, investigators will have to start over and try to find key pieces of evidence that will either make their case stronger or possibly reveal another possibility, another avenue of approach.

"I don't want to say the case is a cold case right now; there are some other things we can try to do," he said. "What really bothers me with the judge saying we didn't establish probable cause is that we haven't been able to bring closure to the family. Instead, we're taking them back to square on again."