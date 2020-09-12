OPINION | EMILY OSTER: We can still have Halloween

If you have children, you probably talk a lot about Halloween. My 5-year-old has been discussing his costume since Nov. 1, 2019. (Current plan: Superhero Unicorn.)

For many adults, too, Halloween has a special place. Walking through leaves, delighting in dress-up, gorging on candy—it’s a reminder of childhood, of tradition, of unadulterated joy.

As we look ahead to the fall, our country confronts many questions—most of them more important than whether to stock up on Snickers or Twix.

In a year when millions of Americans are unemployed, and our kids are losing out on a lot, many of us are wondering: Will Halloween 2020 have to be canceled?

The answer, happily, is no—if we adopt the right precautions and the right attitude.

Halloween as we know it presents one very big problem: hordes of children reaching into the same candy bins at the same time. Amid the crush, they’ll pull out a candy only to realize it is black licorice, then throw it back, spreading germs as they fish for something better.

Meanwhile, they’re breathing on one another and the adult holding the candy bin. This could potentially contribute to viral spread.

The good news is that everything else about Halloween actually isn’t too frightening, at least from an epidemiological perspective. For the most part, people trick or treat outside. Mask-wearing is central to the celebration. If they’re wearing masks and they’re outside, especially if they’re little, the data indicates the risk of their spreading covid-19 is fairly low.

This suggests a relatively simple solution: individual treats distributed in a socially distanced way. Instead of sitting on the porch with a communal pot of candy, adults can space goodies out on the front steps with a sign that says “Take one”; kids can wave and yell “Trick or Treat” and be on their merry way.

It’s true that someone has to touch the candies to place them on the stoop, but we now know that the novel coronavirus doesn’t survive well on surfaces, especially outdoors. Anyone really nervous can plan a costume with gloves.

There will be some things we cannot do. The “Heaven and Hell” parties beloved by college students and young adults will probably have to fall by the wayside. And lingering concerns about toilet-paper shortages may affect “Mischief Night.” But the spirit of the holiday can endure.

In the case of Halloween, this year will be different—but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. There is nothing that says the only good Halloween requires jamming your hand into a bucket of candy. We adults are committed to a vision. Kids just want a Butterfinger.