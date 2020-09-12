Williams, turnovers help CAC knock off Carlisle

Central Arkansas Christian running back Tyler Williams is tackled by Carlisle cornerback Eli Moody during a 32-16 victory over Carlisle on Friday night. Williams rushed for 247 yards on 24 carries with 4 touchdowns in the victory. More photos online at arkansasonline.com/912carlisle. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Central Arkansas Christian took advantage of four Carlisle turnovers in a 32-16 victory over the Bison on Friday night at Mustang Mountain.

CAC running back Tyler Williams carried the ball 24 times for 247 yards.. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 2, 43, 35 and 38 yards. He also caught two passes for 28 yards.

"We're going to give him the ball," CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said. "He's just a different guy. Last year, he was a good player. He came back determined to be a better player this year. The way he worked in the summer and the way he works in conditioning when we're running, he's just getting started."

CAC quarterback Palmer Gilbrech completed 17 of 21 passes for 213 yards and Jackson Richmond caught 6 passes for 106 yards.

Carlisle's J.J. Sullivan ran for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.

Shoemaker said he was impressed with the Bison, who were coming off a 55-6 loss to Lonoke on Aug. 28.

"I knew they had a week off," Shoemaker said of Carlisle (0-2). "I knew they going to get better than what we saw. I thought they played really hard, especially the opening drive."

"After the Lonoke game, I said we'd have to do a lot more running and a lot more hitting in practice," Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock said. "That's what we did. These guys responded. I told them after that game that we were going to have to push them and push them. I was proud of them.

"We can't turn the ball over four times and beat anybody. We've got to clean that up."

Carlisle drove to the CAC 33 on its opening drive, taking almost five minutes off the clock before being forced to punt.

CAC (3-0) took a 6-0 lead on its first possession, driving 92 yards in nine plays with Williams scoring on a 2-yard run with 4:41 left in the first quarter.

Carlisle had a chance to take the lead, moving the ball to the CAC 1 but turned it over on downs with 10:28 left in the first half.

The two teams traded turnovers before Williams scored on a 43-yard run with 4:59 left in the first half. Drew Donaghey kicked the extra point for a 13-0 Mustangs lead.

The Mustangs' advantage grew to 20-0 on a 35-yard run by Williams with 1:55 left in the half.

CAC's largest lead was 26-0 following a 22-yard run by Gilbrech with 9:43 left in the third quarter.

Carlisle, which managed 315 yards on the ground, got on the board with 10:18 left in the game. Sullivan scored on a 9-yard run then added the two-point conversion.

After another CAC score by Williams, Carlisle accounted for the final score when Sullivan scored from 17 yards out with 50 seconds left. Collin Jinks added the two-point conversion.