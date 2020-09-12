Wolverines emerge from 1st half feisty

Senior quarterback Dalton McDonald threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown in Bentonville West's 35-13 victory over Little Rock Central in a Class 7A nonconference game Friday night at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock.

The Wolverines (2-1) dominated the second half, scoring 28 consecutive points on four consecutive touchdown drives after being tied 7-7 at halftime. McDonald accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a go-ahead 43-yard scoring run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Bentonville West has won two consecutive games since a season-opening loss at Broken Arrow, Okla., on Aug. 29. Wolverines Coach Bryan Pratt was pleased with how his team has played in nonconference play in its past two games against Muskogee, Okla., and Little Rock Central.

"I feel good," Pratt said. "In nonconference, we always want to play good opponents. It makes us a better team."

McDonald finished with 32 rushing yards on 4 carries, and completed 18 of 32 passes for 179 yards.

The Tigers (1-2) were led by senior quarterback Lawson Gunn, who completed 16 of 21 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to junior wide receiver Parker Perry.

After the go-ahead touchdown, McDonald directed a nine-play, 66-yard touchdown drive on West's next possession. McDonald, off play action, threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Landon Grigg for a 21-7 lead with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wolverines extended the lead to 28-7 on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Carlos Hall with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown came three plays after West recovered a fumble at the Central 19 on a kickoff return.

West made it 35-7 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from McDonald to Jacardon Hardemon with 8:55 remaining in the game.

The Wolverines finished with a 378-335 advantage in total yardage. Hall ran 10 times for 93 yards. Sophomore Ty Durham ran two times for 29 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.

Central senior tailback Jeremiah Sample ran 18 times for 72 yards. Both of Perry's touchdown receptions covered 19 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Durham swept 18 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 remaining in the first half. Senior place-kicker Konner Brown added the first of his five successful extra points.

Central followed with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Gunn had completions of 6, 28 and 11 yards before lofting his touchdown pass to a leaping Perry in the end zone with 3:35 remaining in the first half.

West appeared to have scored on the final play of the first half -- an untimed down -- after returning a blocked 44-yard field-goal attempt for a touchdown. But the touchdown was nullified because of an inadvertent whistle.

"Our kids were upset," Pratt said. "We thought we were going into halftime with a 14-7 lead. But we talked to them at halftime about how to deal with adversity. Our kids were excited for the second half."

Central's only second-half touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Gunn to Perry with 5:49 remaining in the game.