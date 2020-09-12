Zverev erases 2-set deficit, faces Thiem next

Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta during their U.S. Open semifinal match Friday in New York. Zverev won 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to Sunday’s championship. (AP/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK -- For two full sets, Alexander Zverev was confused and listless, his body language as poor as his winner-to-error ratio against Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday.

Zverev put a backhand into the net to cede the opening set and covered his face with both hands. He netted a forehand early in the next set -- part of a stretch in which he dropped nine points in a row and 17 of 19 -- then turned a forlorn face toward his guest box and put his palms up.

When he pushed a backhand long after 1 hour, 25 minutes of play and shook his head, Zverev trailed by two sets, a deficit the 23-year-old German never had overcome. Zverev constructed quite a comeback, getting his game in gear to beat a fading Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the title match at Flushing Meadows.

"Mentally, I stayed in it. ... A lot of players would have gone away," Zverev said. "There's no easy matches anymore. Sometimes you have to dig deep. Today I dug deep, dug very deep."

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Novak Djokovic did it against Roger Federer in 2011 -- and, keeping good company, he's also the youngest male finalist at any major tournament since Djokovic was 23 in New York in 2010.

Zverev, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 2 Dominic Thiem for the championship Sunday.

Thiem advanced to his first U.S. Open final, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Sunday's winner will earn his first Grand Slam title.

Thiem has had three previous chances, losing back-to-back French Opens to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019 and this year's Australian Open to top-ranked Djokovic.

He got another opportunity by overcoming a 5-2 deficit in the third set after he had been treated for a right Achilles tendon injury after the second set.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Nadal last year in Flushing Meadows, hadn't dropped a set coming into the semifinals.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Federer, Djokovic or Nadal involved.

Nadal chose not to try to defend his title in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic; Federer is out for the rest of 2020 after two knee operations; Djokovic's tournament ended at 6-5 in the first set of his fourth-round match against Carreño Busta when the No. 1 seed and title favorite unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball after getting broken.

None of the semifinalists owns a Grand Slam trophy yet.

Zverev's first trip to a major semifinal came in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Thiem.

Now he's gone a step further. Didn't look like he would in the early going Friday in a mostly silent and empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, where spectators are barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after a pair of well-played and competitive women's semifinals -- won by Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka, who face each other today for the championship -- Carreño Busta vs. Zverev offered little in the way of those characteristics for two sets.

"A big opportunity," Carreno Busta called it.

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, is worked on by a trainer during a men's semifinal match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during a men's semifinal match against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, sits on the court after losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dominic Thiem, of Austria, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during a men's semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

At a glance

FRIDAY’S U.S. OPEN RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Championship

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (3), United States, 6-4, 6-4.