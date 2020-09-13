Cajuns earn program first with win over Cyclones

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Chris Smith, center, returns a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa -- Two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, a 31-14 victory over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.

The Ragin' Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

"We've got a lot of belief that the University of Louisiana should always have a competitive team," Coach Billy Napier said. "We're fortunate we got the necessary things from our administration. They decided they wanted to have an exceptional Group of Five football program. They gave us the money to go hire the people, they've given us the resources inside the building to really run a Power 5 operation. This is what we expected to happen."

Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin' Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith's 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror's 83-yard punt return in the fourth.

Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin' Cajuns, who didn't celebrate much on the field after the game.

"All because we expect that," Lewis said. "The type of work we put in, the hours. All of us pretty much say our practices are harder than the games."

The Ragin' Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU's fewest passing yards in two years.

"We dropped some balls that are difference makers in the first half and early in the second half," Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell said. "Getting into a really good rhythm was hard to find."

Iowa State's Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 27,

DUKE 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and ACC opener for both teams.

The speedy Williams had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame's leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.

The victory was Notre Dame's 19th in a row at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent.

The triumph also came on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension for Coach Brian Kelly.

Book outdueled Duke grad quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for Coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.

Book completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. Notre Dame finished with a 439-334 edge in total offense, including a 176-75 advantage on the ground.

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 31,

SYRACUSE 6

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse.

Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 ACC).

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards while taking seven sacks, as the Orange (0-1, 0-1) finished with 202 total yards.

GEORGIA TECH 16,

FLORIDA STATE 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles in both teams' season opener.

Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions, but the Jacksonville, Fla., native also ran for 64 yards.

Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.

James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards for the Seminoles.

WEST VIRGINIA 56,

EASTERN KENTUCKY 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Jarrett Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia's running game and the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky.

Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing TDs in the Mountaineers' season opener. It marked the first time that two West Virginia players went over 100 yards in the same game since the 2017 season.

West Virginia overcame the suspension earlier in the day of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. Ten of those players were on offense, including starters at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

The Mountaineers compiled 624 yards of offense against the FCS Colonels (0-2).

PITTSBURGH 55,

AUSTIN PEAY 0

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six possessions in its season opener, and raced to a victory over Austin Peay at Heinz Field.

Pickett finished 14 of 20 for 277 yards. The Pitt defense pitched its first shutout since 2014, holding the Governors to 146 yards of total offense and 10 yards rushing.

SUN BELT

ARMY 37,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 7

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Christian Anderson and Jakobi Buchanan ran for two touchdowns apiece and Army beat Louisiana-Monroe .

Sandon McCoy, who scored three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, added the 14th of his career with a 2-yard dive for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 436 yards, led by Buchanan with 106 yards on 11 carries. Anderson had 95 on 21 carries.

The Warhawks (0-1) had only 200 yards offense, 163 through the air.

APPALACHIAN STATE 35,

UNC-CHARLOTTE 20

BOONE, N.C. -- Thomas Hennigan caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, Daetrich Harrington added two fourth-quarter scoring runs and Appalachian State beat UNC-Charlotte on a rainy afternoon.

Hennigan had 120 yards receiving. Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 117 yards and a score and Camerun Peoples added 102 yards and another touchdown. The Mountaineers rushed for 308 yards. Zac Thomas added 204 yards passing with a TD and an interception.

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 51,

TEXAS STATE 48 (2OT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second overtime, Frank Harris accounted for four touchdowns, and Texas-San Antonio won its season opener, beating Texas State in a wild finish.

Texas State's Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Sincere McCormick ran for a program-record 197 yards on 29 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown run for UTSA (1-0). Harris was 23-of-31 passing for 169 yards.

Texas State (1-1), which scratched starting quarterback Brady McBride earlier in the day due to covid-19 protocol, was down 41-28 with 3:24 remaining after UTSA's Rashad Wisdom scored on an 81-yard interception return.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27,

CAMPBELL 26

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Shai Werts threw a touchdown pass, and added a 41-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter as Georgia Southern scored 21 consecutive points to beat Campbell in the season opener for both teams.

Werts finished with 155 yards rushing and was 7-of-13 passing for 53 yards that included a 1-yard TD pass to D.J. Butler.

Hajj-Malik Williams was 17 of 27 for 237 yards and had a threw a 40-yard touchdown pass Jai Williams. Williams also had an 8-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

