Census effort in full gear until end

Aslean White (left) fills out her census form with the help of volunteer Tisha Arnold on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Pine Bluff. To promote the 2020 census, Pine Bluff distributed free sweet potatoes while volunteers helped people fill out the census forms. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Mary Liddell has been working on getting people signed up for the census for more than a year, and she's hoping a last-month push will bring Pine Bluff somewhere close to or beyond the turnout percentage the city had a decade ago. But she's got a ways to go.

In 2010, she said, the city reached a 60% sign-up rate, meaning that, through estimates, 6 out of a possible 10 people who should have registered for the census actually did.

That figure, she said, was nothing to brag about.

"We had an office here in Pine Bluff and paid workers," she said. "They rolled out the carpet in 2010, and yet, 60% was the best we could do. I'm praying and hoping that with all the things we have done that it's going to make a difference here in Pine Bluff with our census numbers."

Liddell, who is a volunteer, made the comments while sitting under a canopy in the parking lot of Southeast Arkansas College on Friday where she was registering students for both the census and to vote. She was appointed by Mayor Shirley Washington to be the city's complete-count chairperson.

The event at the college was the seventh one she has planned since the census officially started in April, but she has been involved in far more efforts to get people registered, attending church services and other public get-togethers across the city. Next Saturday, she'll be at St. John AME Church on Pullen Avenue, and on Wednesday, she'll be at UAPB at the Student Union, for example, and her list goes on and on.

"We are actually going to do this until the bitter end because our numbers are not where they need to be," Liddell said.

As she spoke, Jenny Vazquez sat down to fill out a voter registration form. Caleb Paterson, a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a group that volunteered to help Liddell with the event, assisted Vazquez with questions she had.

Liddell has included voter registration to the census effort because, as she said, "both are very important."

Currently, the registration rate for the census in Pine Bluff is 52.5%. But Liddell said registrations from UAPB have not been put into the system, and neither have the registrations from the prison system.

"Once they put that data in the system, it'll bring our total up," Liddell said.

And the totals are meaningful, politically as well as economically. Numbers from the census are used to carve out congressional districts, and they're used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal dollars are distributed. That money is poured into programs that deal with health care, nutrition for children and families, assistance for college, housing assistance and jobs programs, to name a few.

The numbers also are used by companies that are considering placing stores and restaurants in certain areas. The higher the population, the more likely a community is to score a new hotel or eatery.

Liddell said for Pine Bluff, each household that takes part in the census translates to about $3,000 the city will get in state and federal dollars.

"If you add that up, it's a lot of money," Liddell said. "Schools, nursing homes, the street department, first responders, they all benefit from a higher census number for a community. That's why it's so important that we do it. Very important."

Liddell started mapping out strategy in March 2019 when she had 150 volunteers. She said she was thrilled with the enthusiasm and support she got, saying that churches, various organizations, businesses, banks and the Chamber of Commerce all stepped up to help.

"Pine Bluff has been very blessed," she said. "I've talked to other cities and they have not had that type of participation. Everyone I've called on, they have been there to support the census."

As one might expect, the coronavirus pandemic has hurt efforts to get an accurate census count. Training for enumerators -- the people who will eventually knock on doors if the occupants fail to register by mail or online -- was postponed for months.

And while those census employees have started going out now, only a fraction of the people who initially signed up to work actually finished the training and are out on the street, she said.

"So that tells you that we don't have enough people knocking on doors," she said. "That's going to hurt Pine Bluff. They don't have enough people on the ground."

And time is running short for Liddell's efforts. The deadline for filling out the census forms is Sept. 30.