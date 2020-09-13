Fire station almost done, chief declares

Suffolk Construction site supervisor Arturo Vazquez, at left, points out progress in the construction of the $350 million Saracen Casino Resort project to the casino’s manager of events and promotions, Henri Linton Jr., during a recent walk through of the site. According to Quapaw Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd, the casino will have a soft opening Oct. 1, and will have a grand opening Oct. 20. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

New fire and police substations under construction at the Saracen Casino Annex property are almost finished, with Fire Chief Shauwn Howell reporting to the Pine Bluff Public Safety Committee that the fire station is getting final touches and will soon be ready for occupation.

"The internet should be completed this week," Howell told the committee, "as well as the phone lines, the radios, so things are coming full circle so that we should meet our window to get in there sometime this month."

Howell said he didn't have an exact date for the move because some furniture had not yet arrived but that by the end of September everything should be in place.

"There'll be some things we'll have to finalize once we get in there," he added. "It's very similar to moving into a house. Some things you won't know until you actually get in there, but we do anticipate some additional funds may be needed to complete the transition into the new station."

Howell said no date has been set for a grand opening of the station, but it would be the next item to consider.

"It sounds like it might time out so that you're in there right about the time the main casino opens," said Alderman Win Trafford, chairman of the Public Safety Committee. "Is that right?"

"We're hoping to be in there just before it opens," Howell said.

"Have you taken any of the firetrucks through the roundabout yet?" Trafford asked.

"We have, and everything works fine," Howell replied. "There's some adjustment, but it's plenty wide enough so I don't expect any problems."

Howell said he had been in contact with the Pine Bluff Street Department regarding installation of sensors in the trucks and at the intersection of Martha Mitchell Expressway and Market Street to automatically change the traffic signal to green as the trucks roll out of the station.

"That way we don't have to stop in traffic. I call it playing chicken at the intersection there," he said. "We're working with the street department to get that information together so we can help control that traffic light and smooth that transition."

Howell said the cost of the device is estimated around $10,000.

"They have to do something at the pole and inside the truck," he said. "That would depend on how many trucks are equipped."

Asked if grant funding might be available for the equipment, Howell said he was looking into grant opportunities, reserve funds or any other possibilities.

"We're open to all ideas," he said.

Howell also noted that with notifications of budget negotiations ready to begin, interest is running high among firefighters regarding what kind of raises may be approved.

Department personnel received a 5% cost of living increase in this year's budget, but those raises were eclipsed by police department raises that were funded by cutting 10 positions in the department, which freed up about $300,000 for raises. The raises that police received ranged from 14.5% in patrol to 9% for the police chief.

"We haven't had that discussion yet, but I think everybody is looking forward to having that discussion," Howell said.

Trafford said revenue to the city has been up for the year and the opening of Saracen Casino Resort sometime in October should provide significant new revenue for the city to use.

"That will help us with all of our departments in public safety," he said, "along with other departments in the city. It looks very promising."

The new fire station, constructed on the back lot of the annex property just east of Martha Mitchell Expressway at Market Street, will replace the current Fire Station No. 4 at 1201 Commerce Road. It features two large truck bays, living quarters, sufficient sleeping quarters to accommodate all three shifts, and it offers immediate access to the new U.S. 63 roundabout, said Carlton Saffa, project manager at Saracen Casino.

Speaking by phone with the Pine Bluff Commercial on Saturday, Saffa said the new station offers a number of advantages over the old one, including quick access to Market Street and Martha Mitchell Expressway.

"Even though they sit at the back of the annex footprint, they've got a straight shot to the roundabout," Saffa said. "They don't have to traverse the annex parking lot to get out. They've got a way to get out quickly when they're needed."

Saffa said the new station offers sufficient sleeping quarters for personnel on all three shifts to have their own bedrooms, rather than firefighters having to share sleeping space with other shifts.

"They aren't large, just room enough for a desk and a twin bed," Saffa said. "But each person gets their own bedroom. The old station was a converted house, which never really worked. They've had to do what is called 'hot cot,' like living on a submarine where one guy sleeps in another guy's bed while the shifts are swapped, so one of the things we did was give everybody their own bedroom in this new place. "

The combination fire station, police substation and emergency medical service facility was built as fulfillment of a commitment from the Quapaw Nation before the start of construction on the annex and the Saracen Casino Resort project, which is now also nearing completion.

Saffa said the facility even has workout equipment and a barbecue grill.

"The station is equipped to give the firefighters the amenities they deserve," he said. "It was the right thing to do, but frankly, I like having a fire station right across the street from [the casino] because it really helps if something goes down. Plus, if we have large events, the police have a gathering point as well."