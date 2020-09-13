High school football schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Subject to change.
THURSDAY'S GAME
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs (KARZ)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
LR Catholic at Benton
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian
at Bryant
Fort Smith Northside at Moore, Okla.
West Memphis at North Little Rock
Alma at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville at Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley
Rogers at Springfield (Mo.) Central
CLASS 6A
Choctaw, Okla., at Greenwood
Sheridan at Jacksonville
Pine Bluff at LR Parkview
El Dorado at Magnolia
Batesville at Mountain Home
Russellville at Vilonia
CLASS 5A
Helena-West Helena at Forrest City
De Queen at Fouke
Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern
Truman at Paragould
Clarksville at Pottsville
Hope at Prescott
Life Christian (Va.) at Pulaski Academy
Brookland at Rivercrest
Warren at Texarkana
Bald Knob at Valley View
Camden Fairview at Watson Chapel
CLASS 4A
Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove
Greenland at Berryville
Mena at Booneville
Lamar at Carlisle
Ozark at Charleston
Clinton at Dardanelle
Stuttgart at DeWitt
Monticello at Fordyce
Star City at Hampton
Dover at Heber Springs
Crossett at McGehee
Lonoke at Newport
Blytheville at Riverview
Gosnell vs. Rison (at Wynne)
Shiloh Christian at Sand Springs, Okla.
Prairie Grove at Stilwell, Okla.
Atkins at Waldron
CLASS 3A
Marvell at Baptist Prep
Harding Academy
at Camden Harmony Grove
Perryville at Conway Christian
Salem at Corning
Barton at Cross County
Jessieville at Dierks
Horatio at Foreman
Mountainburg at Hackett
Danville at Hector
Lavaca at Johnson County Westside
England at Melbourne
Marked Tree at Piggott
Mountain View at Quitman
CLASS 2A
Yellville-Summit at Cedar Ridge
Magazine at Cutter Morning Star
Des Arc at Earle
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
Junction City at Haynesville, La.
Gordon at Mineral Springs
Magnet Cove at Parkers Chapel
Murfreesboro at Poyen