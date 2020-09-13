Hudson, four home runs lift Cardinals over Reds

New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo, left, jumps off the base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw at third during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The call was upheld after a Toronto challenge. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ST. LOUIS -- Dakota Hudson allowed one hit in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals backed him with four home runs to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Saturday night.

Harrison Bader hit a three-run home run, and Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt added home runs in the sixth as the Cardinals broke it open.

Brad Miller also homered for St. Louis.

Hudson (3-2) won his third consecutive decision and second this season over Cincinnati. He didn't allow a hit through his first five innings. Hudson struck out four and walked four.

The Cardinals struck for two runs in the fourth to chase rookie Tejay Antone (0-2). Miller led off with a home run and another run scored on Matt Wieters' grounder.

The Reds, who were held to three hits, scored their lone run in the third. Hudson issued three consecutive walks before Shogo Akiyama drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Hudson got Nick Castellanos to hit into an inning-ending double play.

BRAVES 2, NATIONALS 1 Rookie Ian Anderson (3-0) allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and National League East-leading Atlanta held on to beat Washington after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 2 In Milwaukee, Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and Chicago topped the Brewers. NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 consecutive innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn't allowed a home run all season long.

PHILLIES 12, MARLINS 6 Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times, leading visiting Philadelphia to a victory over Miami. Harper also singled and walked twice as the Phillies evened their seven-game series with Miami at 2-2. Didi Gregorius hit his seventh career grand slam, and Kyle Garlick keyed a five-run eighth with a bases-clearing double.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 5-1, ATHLETICS 2-10 Marcus Semien drove in 4 runs, Chris Bassitt (4-2) struck out 8 over 6 innings and visiting Oakland beat Texas to get a split in their doubleheader. In the opener, the Rangers quickly roughed up Daulton Jefferies (0-1), who was making his big-league debut. Texas left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-0) earned his first career victory.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 4 Byron Buxton homered for the second consecutive night, Rich Hill (2-1) got his first win since July and host Minnesota beat Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 14, TIGERS 0 Jose Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career-high with seven RBI as host Chicago beat Detroit.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4 Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered and the American League East-leading Tampa Bay beat last-place Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 1 (10) Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and host New York beat Baltimore to open a 41/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League's eighth and final playoff berth.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 5, ROCKIES 2 (11) Jared Walsh hit a two-out, three-run home run in the 11th inning as Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver. Walsh lined a slider from Tyler Kinley (0-2) over the wall in right-center.

ASTROS 7, DODGERS 5 Alex Bregman singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run ninth inning, and the Astros rallied past host Los Angeles. The Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth when closer Kenley Jansen (3-1) got knocked around, giving up four consecutive hits without an out.

BLUE JAYS 3, METS 2 Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big-league debut as the Blue Jays beat New York in Buffalo, N.Y.

MARINERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Ty France and Jose Marmolejos hit home runs, Justus Sheffield (3-3) pitched seven quality innings and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Arizona in Phoenix.

ROYALS 7, PIRATES 4 Adalberto Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game, Kyle Zimmer got his first career win and Kansas City beat Pittsburgh.

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk, right, takes off from third to score a run on a sacrifice fly by Travis Shaw during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd., coronavirus

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 2, Baltimore 1 (10)

Texas 5-1, Oakland 2-10

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 3, NY Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, LA Dodgers 5

LA Angels 5, Colorado 2 (11)