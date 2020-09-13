Sections
Little Rock Nine members to speak at event

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 8:04 a.m.

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will host online programs from Sept. 23-25 on the theme "Conversations with America's Youth: A Civil Rights Institute Mentoring Initiative."

It is part of the 63rd commemoration of Central High School's desegregation by the Little Rock Nine.

The event is the result of a collaboration by the National Park Service, President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the city of Little Rock, the Little Rock School District, Oxford American, Philander Smith College, Jefferson National Parks Association and Little Rock Central High School.

All programming is admission-free, open to the public and will stream live online.

Featured speakers during the three-day event will include Little Rock Nine members Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green and Terrence Roberts. Additional program participants will be Delores Huerta, president and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation; civil rights activist and Freedom Rider Dr. Bernard Lafayette; and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Slavery by Another Name," Douglas A. Blackmon.

The full list of panelist biographies, program schedules and links to each session during this special programming can be found on the park website at go.nps.gov/chsc63rd.

The event will close with a virtual concert arranged by Ryan D. Davis and Tim Anthony.

